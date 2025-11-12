Bushwood Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Gun Case as 2024 Hollywood Shooting Remains Unsolved

A year after a 19-year-old male was shot during a gathering in Hollywood, no one has been charged as the shooter, and the case remains open. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released any recent updates, and despite witness accounts and the recovery of a firearm, no charges have been filed against anyone for firing the weapon.

The shooting took place on November 1, 2024, on Breezy Lane in Hollywood. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot in the shoulder. Witnesses reported seeing a white Dodge Ram flee the area — a vehicle later linked to John Curtis Reeves, 24, of Bushwood.

Although Reeves was prosecuted in connection with events following the shooting, he was not charged with the shooting itself, and court records confirm that no one else has been held responsible.

Reeves was sentenced on November 6, 2025, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, after pleading guilty to possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, failure to notify the owner of property damage, and attempting to elude police in an official vehicle by failing to stop. These charges stemmed from a multi-county police chase that occurred shortly after the shooting.

According to court records, a previously filed felony charge of accessory after the fact was dropped. Additional charges, including illegal possession of ammunition, false statements to police, and multiple traffic violations, were also dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Reeves received a five-year sentence for the firearm charge, with all but 18 months suspended, and concurrent terms of 60 days and 193 days for the remaining offenses. He was ordered to serve his sentence at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, with credit for time already served.

Upon release, he will begin five years of supervised probation, which will be transferred to Virginia.

Despite the proximity of the gun and the vehicle to the scene, law enforcement has not brought forward charges directly related to the shooting itself. The incident remains a source of concern in St. Mary’s County, where gun violence continues to affect local communities without resolution in several cases.

