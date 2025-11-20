UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Poses As 19-Year-Old with Fake Account in Setup Robbery and Stabbing of Volunteer Firefighter in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/20/2025: Charging documents added; Police are still searching for a third male suspect involved in the November 16th, 2025 assault and robbery.

Devonte Twain Harrod age 26 of Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, has been charged along with a 16-year-old of Lexington Park.

According to court documents, deputies were initially dispatched to the area of Spyglass Way for a report of suspicious incident.

Shortly after, a second call came in from the Bay District Fire Department reporting that a male victim had arrived with a stab wound.

Deputies met with the 20-year-old victim, who stated he had come to the area to meet a woman he had been communicating with on Facebook for approximately six months.

The woman, who used a fake name of “Layla Cortez” online, had only communicated with the victim via social media and had given him directions to a general location, not a specific apartment number, with the suspect stating to the victim over messages that she was 19.

When the victim arrived, he met the woman, later identified by law enforcement as Leilani, age 16 of Lexington Park. She reportedly told the victim she was cold, prompting him to lend her his fire department Carhartt sweatshirt.

The two went to an apartment within the neighborhood. The victim later told deputies that once inside, the woman began acting strangely and he felt uncomfortable and went to leave.

When he tried to leave, he was confronted by a black male wearing a ski mask and dressed in black. A short time later, a second male suspect entered the apartment, also wearing all black clothing. The victim was able to escape the apartment and ran through the neighborhood, pursued by all three suspects.

During the chase, the victim recalled briefly escaping after throwing a few punches at one of the suspects. However, a short distance later, the second suspect reportedly knocked him off his feet in a parking lot, where a physical struggle ensued, resulting in the stab wound.

According to the victim, the two male suspects and the female stood over him while armed and demanded cash. When he said he had no cash, they forced him to send money through Cash App and stole his phone, valued at $1,000. The suspects then compelled him to provide his account PIN, ultimately transferring approximately $400.00

After fleeing, the victim contacted authorities and was able to provide screenshots of the fraudulent transactions, which showed money transfers to an account under the name “Devonte H.” This account was linked to Devonte Harrod. The victim was also able to direct deputies to the apartment where the suspects had been located.

Deputies matched the fake Facebook profile photo with a woman known to law enforcement, confirming her identity as Leilani age 16, as she is known to police from previous interactions.

An interview with Harrod revealed he had been present at the apartment complex during the incident. He claimed he saw Leilani running out of the apartment followed by the victim, and after an altercation in the parking lot, he returned to the apartment. Harrod admitted to spending time with Leilani over the previous two weeks. His statements, combined with digital transaction records and the victim’s identification, placed him at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Harrod has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft under $1,500.



Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in connection with a robbery and stabbing that took place on November 16, 2025.

The arrests follow an investigation that began when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Spyglass Way in Lexington Park on Sunday, November 16, 2025, shortly before receiving a second call reporting a walk-in assault victim suffering from stab wounds at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, also in Lexington Park. The victim reported that while meeting with an acquaintance, multiple suspects confronted, robbed, and assaulted him before he was able to escape, return to his vehicle and drive to the firehouse for help. He was flown to a regional hospital, treated, and later released.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Devonte Twain Harrod, 26, of Lexington Park, and a 16-year-old female in connection with the case.

The suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where both face charges of armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft of $100 to less than $1,500.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch of the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or by email at [email protected].

UPDATE 11/17/2025: On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at around 9:35 p.m., police were responding to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21000 block of Spyglass Way in Lexington Park, when they received a second call regarding an assault victim at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputies arrived at the firehouse and located a 20-year-old male suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined the victim was the same individual seen running from three subjects during the suspicious incident reported on Spyglass Way.

Witnesses reported to deputies that they saw three people chasing a single individual in the area.

When deputies spoke with the victim, he reported that while meeting with an acquaintance, he was confronted by three male suspects who robbed and assaulted him.

The victim was able to escape to his vehicle and drove to the firehouse for help. The victim was flown to an area hospital, where he was treated and released early this morning.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case. Detective Kortnie Marsch is the lead investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 2276, or by email at [email protected].

Additional information will be released when these suspects are caught.



On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3, located at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of an injured assault victim.

A volunteer firefighter had driven himself to the firehouse after being assaulted, stabbed, and robbed of his personal belongings at a separate location in Lexington Park.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 20-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

