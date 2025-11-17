UPDATE: Volunteer Firefighter Airlifted After Being Robbed and Stabbed in Lexington Park, Police Seeking Multiple Suspects

UPDATE 11/17/2025: On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at around 9:35 p.m., police were responding to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21000 block of Spyglass Way in Lexington Park, when they received a second call regarding an assault victim at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputies arrived at the firehouse and located a 20-year-old male suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined the victim was the same individual seen running from three subjects during the suspicious incident reported on Spyglass Way.

Witnesses reported to deputies that they saw three people chasing a single individual in the area.

When deputies spoke with the victim, he reported that while meeting with an acquaintance, he was confronted by three male suspects who robbed and assaulted him.

The victim was able to escape to his vehicle and drove to the firehouse for help. The victim was flown to an area hospital, where he was treated and released early this morning.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case. Detective Kortnie Marsch is the lead investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 2276, or by email at [email protected].

Additional information will be released when these suspects are caught.



On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3, located at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of an injured assault victim.

A volunteer firefighter had driven himself to the firehouse after being assaulted, stabbed, and robbed of his personal belongings at a separate location in Lexington Park.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 20-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

