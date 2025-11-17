Volunteer Firefighter Airlifted After Violent Assault and Robbery in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3, located at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of an injured assault victim.

A volunteer firefighter had driven himself to the firehouse after being assaulted, stabbed, and robbed of his personal belongings at a separate location in Lexington Park.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 20-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.