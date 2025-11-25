Father and Son Arrested; Father Caught Operating Stolen Bobcat Then Blames Son for Everything

Thomas Newton Ferrall IV, 47, of Hollywood, is facing felony theft charges in Charles County after allegedly failing to return $74,250 worth of construction equipment rented from a La Plata business. Although the equipment was eventually recovered, the case has drawn public scrutiny—not just for the theft itself, but for what happened after.

According to court documents, Ferrall IV rented a Bobcat T550 tracked loader, a smooth bucket, and a Jesco dual axle blue tilt trailer on October 21, 2025.

The rental was arranged through his landscaping business, King Cutters Landscaping Services, with the transaction processed using a credit card belonging to L Bradshaw. Bradshaw told police she was “just helping a friend” and had no idea Ferrall wouldn’t return the equipment.

The equipment was never returned on time, and the rental fee never cleared. By October 27, the company was actively trying to track it down.

Bradshaw told investigators that Ferrall was ignoring her messages and giving her the “run around.” Nine days after the rental, police noted the equipment had still not been returned.

In a twist that has raised serious questions, Ferrall IV told police he had “nothing to do with the rental agreement” and instead, had blamed his own son, 18-year-old Thomas Newton Ferrall V, for the theft.

According to court documents, he claimed his son had recently started using drugs and committing crimes in the area.

But this explanation appears to unravel under even light scrutiny.

Not only was the rental made under Ferrall IV’s company, but a clerk at the store confirmed both Ferrall V and Bradshaw entered the store while Ferrall IV waited in the vehicle outside. Ferrall IV’s involvement doesn’t end there.

Publicly posted videos and photos show Ferrall IV operating the exact same Bobcat loader on a job site—using the stolen trailer to move massive tree trunks. In one clear photo, Ferrall IV is seen behind the controls of the machine. In another, the distinct blue tilt trailer, matching the make and model described in police documents, is loaded with cut tree stumps.

Even more damning is a Facebook post made by Ferrall IV on October 4—just weeks before the theft—in which he holds a fistful of cash and writes: “Need a track bobcat for a week who has one call 240-538-4717.” That number matches the one listed for him in official court records.

Despite being caught on camera operating the equipment and having publicly advertised his search for it just days before the rental, Ferrall IV still tried to deflect responsibility onto his teenage son. The younger Ferrall now also faces the same felony theft charge.

The equipment has since been returned, though not until after law enforcement involvement and weeks of avoidance by Ferrall IV.

Both Ferrall IV and Ferrall V have been summoned to appear in Charles County District Court. The elder Ferrall’s preliminary inquiry is scheduled for December 22, 2025. His son is set to appear on January 5, 2026.

The investigation remains active and further updates will be provided when they become available.