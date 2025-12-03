Felony Convictions Obtained in Largest Narcotics Seizure in St. Mary’s Counties History

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Antwian Marquis Johnson, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland, was convicted of multiple drug-related charges following a lengthy investigation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 47 pounds of narcotics.

On December 5, 2024, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seized 21.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of over $2 million, making the seizure the largest narcotics raid in St. Mary’s County history.

Additionally, detectives recovered over $75,000 of United States currency, and more than 200 individually packaged bags of controlled dangerous substances, indicating a major narcotics operation.

After a five-day trial, Johnson was convicted of the following offenses:

Possession of a large amount of cocaine (maximum penalty, 20 years in prison);

Possession of a large amount of fentanyl (maximum penalty, 20 years in prison);

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (maximum penalty, 20 years in prison);

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (maximum penalty, 20 years in prison); and

Maintaining a common nuisance for the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (maximum penalty, 20 years in prison).

“This verdict represents one of the most significant victories for public safety in our county’s history, which is a major milestone for narcotics enforcement in St. Mary’s,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “The prosecution team, together with the Sheriff’s Office’s Vice Narcotics Unit, delivered outstanding investigative and prosecutorial results. Their commitment and expertise are exactly why our community—and the entire State of Maryland—are now protected from this dangerous trafficker.”

Johnson remains held without bond pending sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of Narcotics, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Members of the Vice Narcotics Unit within the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office successfully investigated this case.

The Honorable Gregory Sampson presided over the case.