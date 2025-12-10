Police, Fire Marshal and Firefighters Investigating Multiple Arson Fires in Mechanicsville – First Responders Asking Citizens Who See Something, Say Something

Police, firefighters, emergency medical services and multiple teams from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office are actively investigating multiple intentionally set fires in the Loveville Road, Mar-A-Lee Drive, and Mechanicsville area.

Citizens alongside, or backing up to Loveville Road are asked to use caution in the area, call 911 if you see anyone suspicious, and if you see something, say something.

7:17 p.m., @ East Coast Investments and Property Management in the 26500 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – For callers reporting something underneath the structure on fire, with the apartments full of smoke. 8:51 p.m., @ a residence in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – police on scene reporting a fire was started outside and damaged the structure, need units to check for extensions. This house is less than 0.7 miles from the above fire. 9:36 p.m., in the area of 26499 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville – callers reported a fire in the woods – multiples callers then reported a shed was involved which upgraded the incident to a structure fire, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the shed, contained the fire the shed with which was underneath the structure. (This address is between the two above fires.) 10:53 p.m., Fire Marshal on scene requesting firefighters back to the scene for a small brush fire.

All located between Loveville Road and Mar-A-Lee Drive on both the Southbound, and Northbound side of Three Notch Road, which is also just less than one mile from the below trailer fire that occurred November 25th, 2025.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating a fire early this morning that occurred Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 3:43 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Bay District, and Seventh District responded to the 38000 block of Copsey Farm Lane in Mechanicsville

Along with the above incidents, the trailer fire on Loveville Road that occurred on November 25th, 2025, remains under investigation, with witnesses reporting a man being seen running away from the area holding a small gas can.