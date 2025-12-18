Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Assault in Courthouse Bathroom, Released on Bond Despite Lengthy Criminal History

Trinik Shatega King, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after an altercation inside the St. Mary’s County District Court building in Leonardtown, on December 16, 2025.

According to charging documents, the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the female restroom of the courthouse. An adult female victim reported being assaulted by King and provided video evidence captured on her cell phone. The victim also displayed visible injuries to her chest and neck. Trooper Kevin Kelsey of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the scene and arrested King based on the victim’s account and the video footage.

King was formally charged with one count of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. The offense occurred inside the courthouse while King was already present for one of her many legal matters.

Despite the serious nature of the charge and her extensive criminal record, King was released later that same day on an unsecured personal bond of $3,000, as approved by a District Court commissioner.

Court records show that King has an extensive history of theft and burglary-related charges across St. Mary’s and Charles counties. In May 2025, she was charged with theft under $100 for allegedly shoplifting Big Mama pickled sausages from the Dollar General in Charlotte Hall. Earlier that year, she was charged in separate incidents for attempting to steal items from a Lexington Park 7-Eleven and for failing to pay for services at a Charles County nail salon.

In 2024, King was also charged with burglary after allegedly stealing hotel key cards from cleaning carts at the Holiday Inn Express in California, Maryland. Surveillance footage captured her using the cards to enter hotel rooms. In another case that same year, she was accused of entering a storage facility office in Lexington Park and taking two checks totaling $135.

A trial in the latest assault case is scheduled for January 26, 2026, at the St. Mary’s County District Court. King is currently represented by the Public Defender’s Office in Leonardtown.

