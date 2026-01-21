Annual Appraiser Fair Taking a One-Year Break in 2026, Set to Return in 2027 at St. Clement’s Island Museum’s New Facility

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division will not hold the popular Appraiser Fair in 2026 due to construction of a brand-new museum facility at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The long-running event will return in January 2027, in the new modern museum building.

The Appraiser Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them. Appraisers are typically available to offer appraisals in a variety of categories.

The Museum Division looks forward to welcoming the community back for the first Appraiser Fair in the new facility in 2027!

For questions or more information, please call St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222.

