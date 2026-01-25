2nd House Fire Within 8 Hours in Charles County Displaces Three Occupants, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to the 2000 block of Liverpool Point Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported all occupants are out, with multiple dogs accounted for but one cat possibly still inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with smoke showing.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters found a fire on the first floor with extensions to the walls.

The Fire Marshal was contacted, however, did not respond due to the fire being determined to be accidental and caused by the fireplace.

The American Red Cross was requested for three displaced occupants.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second house fire on Sunday morning for our Charles County volunteers.