UPDATE: Police Investigating Two Separate Shootings in Under An Hour in Charles County That Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two separate shootings in the county that occurred within an hour of each other.

At approximately 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Davis Road for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed that a 26-year-old male was standing outside a residence when an unknown suspect drove up in a dark colored SUV and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Fire/EMS personnel arrived and initiated aide; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

In an unrelated case, detectives are investigating a non-fatal shooting that was reported at 7:23 p.m. that occurred on a basketball court on Jennie Run Drive in La Plata

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, an adult male, may have been involved in a dispute when a suspect fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg. The victim transported himself to the hospital, and the injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.