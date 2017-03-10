Outstanding Burglary Warrants for St. Mary’s County

March 10, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Burglary Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Amy Roberta Fitzgerald

Asa Trevor Welch

Demecio Hernandez

Eric Lynn Nelson

Justin David Raley

Marquest Sentell Wilson

Michael Rodney Gray

Nicole Leanna McGinnis

Rosanne Elizabeth Nial

William Robert Boughton

