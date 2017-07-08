Five Inmates Charged with Assault at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center

The following Information was provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
|
On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Deputy J. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault.
An investigation revealed, Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park, struck another inmate with an open hand, spit on the inmate, and then threw the inmate to the ground.
The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage.
Dizon was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released to the custody of the detention center.
|
On Friday, June 23, 2017, Deputy C. Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault.
An investigation revealed, Jason Michael Reintzell, 39, of Lexington Park, struck another inmate in the face with a closed fist.
The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage.
Reintzell was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released back to the custody of the detention center.
|
On Friday, June 23, 2017, Deputy C. Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault between two inmates.
The investigation revealed, Cedric Ricardo Williams, 25, of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, picked up the victim, and then shoved the victim in a cell.
The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage.
Ball was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released back to the custody of the detention center.
|
On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a fight between inmates at the detention center.
The investigation revealed, Diamante Raquan Butler, 19, of Lexington Park, assaulted another inmate after he had alleged the victim did not give him the food he demanded.
After reviewing the surveillance footage, Butler was charged with Second Degree Assault on DOC Employee, etc. and released back to the custody of the detention center.
|
On Friday, June 6, 2017, Cpl. E Johnson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault.
The investigation revealed, Keith Demar Young, 28, of Waldorf, assaulted another inmate by hitting the inmate on the head, and then continued to hit assault the victim in the head and face.
The victim displayed visible signs of injury.
Young was charged with Assault on DOC employee and released back to the custody of the detention center.