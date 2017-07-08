Five Inmates Charged with Assault at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Deputy J. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault.

An investigation revealed, Rainier Nazal Dizon, 35, of Lexington Park, struck another inmate with an open hand, spit on the inmate, and then threw the inmate to the ground.

The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage.

Dizon was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released to the custody of the detention center.