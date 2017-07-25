Assault Between Inmates Leads to Sex Offense Charges for Mechanicsville Man

July 25, 2017
Jonathan Albert Anderson, 27, of Lexington Park & Devin Eric Webb,  30, of Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Deputy K. Molitor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported Assault.

The investigation revealed, the suspect, Jonathan Albert Anderson, 27, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim, Devin Eric Webb,  30, of Mechanicsville. Webb then assaulted the suspect by grabbing him in an inappropriate area. Webb had visible signs of injury requiring medical treatment.

Webb was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree/DOC Emp., Sex Offense 4th Sex Contact.

Anderson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree/DOC Emp.

Devin Eric Webb, 30 of Mechanicsville

