St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement on Two Recent Armed Robberies

On July 22, 2018, at approximately 11:30 P.M. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of a robbery. Two victims reported while at the PNC Bank ATM, two black males approached and one had a firearm. The suspects demanded property and the victims complied. The suspects then fled the area on foot.
On July 23, 2018, at approximately 12:30 A.M. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a reported robbery. Preliminary investigation determined two black males entered the Wawa, and one suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property. The employee/victim complied and both suspects then fled the establishment on foot.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
