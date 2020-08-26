Calvert Woman Who Robbed Two Banks in St. Mary’s Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

UPDATE 8/26/2020: Defendant Angela Marie Roselee Fitzhugh-Hill, 41, of St. Leonard, was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery for her participation in two separate February 2020 bank robberies in Charlotte Hall, and California.

Fitzhugh-Hill was sentenced to serve twelve (12) years of active incarceration in prison for her involvement in the bank robbery cases.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted both matters.

2/14/20: Angela Marie Roselee Fitzhugh-Hill, 41, of St. Leonard, was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery (2 Counts)

Armed Robbery (2 Counts)

Threat of Arson (2 Counts)

Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000 (2 Counts)

Assault – Second Degree (2 Counts)

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police responded to the M&T Bank located on Mohawk Drive, in Charlotte Hall, for a bank robbery.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the BB&T Bank located in the Wildewood Shopping Center in California, for a bank robbery.

In August of 2011 Angela Marie Roselee Fitzhugh-Hill, an Alexandria was arrested for robbing two Fairfax County credit unions and confessed to the crimes.

She was charged with robbery and threatening to use a bomb in connection with the robberies of two Apple Federal Credit Union branches in Kingstowne and Springfield Virginia.

Both robberies in 2011 were robbed in the same manner as the two in St. Mary’s County, a woman and passed a note to the teller threatening to detonate a bomb unless she received money.

