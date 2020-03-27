Police Release Sketch of Victim, Seeking Public Assistance as Investigations Continue After Fatal Hit and Run in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 3/27/2020: Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit released this sketch of the man killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run in late February in Forestville. We are asking our community to call us with any information that could help identify him so we can notify his family.

Investigators are still continuing to search for the involved car and the driver who fled the scene.

On February 21st, at approximately 8:50 pm, patrol officers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue at Forestville Road for a report of a pedestrian collision. Officers located the victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The unidentified victim is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He is 5’ 9” and weighed approximately 250 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. The victim was wearing two gray sweatshirts and a blue T-shirt with “Patagonia” on the front. He also had on a black T-shirt with a face from “Deadpool” on the front. He had on black pants, a black “Buffalo David Bitton” jacket and black high-top sneakers.

3/10/2020: Maryland state troopers are seeking public assistance as the investigations continue into two separate hit and run crashes that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.

The first hit and run fatal occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. along the inner loop of I-495 near the ramp to northbound I-95 in College Park. The deceased was identified as Henry Washington, 60, of Washington, D.C. The full story can be read here.



Based on evidence at the scene, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. They believe the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side. Troopers describe the damage to the vehicle as potentially extensive and say it could involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror along the passenger side of the car.

Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks at 301-345-3101, ext. 0. Callers may remain anonymous.

The second hit and run fatal occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2020 around 8:30 p.m. when 911 callers reported seeing a pedestrian struck by at least one and possibly two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville. The deceased was identified as Earl Rogers, 74, of Largo, Maryland. Full story can be read here.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101, ext 0. Callers may remain anonymous.



