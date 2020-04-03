UPDATE: No Injuries Reported, Firefighters from Charles County Respond to Third Fire in Under Two Hours

UPDATE: 12:50 P.M: Homeowner has been accounted for, no occupants home at the time of the fire, with NO injuries reported.

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County are currently responding to 13600 Ryceville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Multiple 911 callers are advising the house has fire showing. Firefighters arrived on the scene confirming a house with fire showing with multiple people unaccounted for.

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of 6605 Ward Place in Bryans Road, for the reported structure fire.

Personnel from Charles, Prince George, and St. Mary’s County are still on the scene of the 2nd Alarm apartment fire in Waldorf at 11:20 a.m., Full story and photos can be found here.

Firefighters in St. Mary’s County responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Lexington Park at 7:00 a.m., Friday morning. Full story can be read here. No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

