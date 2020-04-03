UPDATE: No Injuries Reported, House Fire in Mechanicsville Deemed Accidental and Caused by Malfunctioning Wood Stove

UPDATE: On Friday, April 3, 2020 at approximately 11:59 a.m., firefighters from Dentsville and surrounding departments responded to 13660 Ryceville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family home on the ground with the structure and contents smoldering.

The owners have been identified as Neal and Martha Hertzler, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $175,000.00

Over 40 firefighters from Dentsville, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and surrounding departments responded to the scene.

The fire was discovered by a passing motorist.

Fire Marshals determined the area of origin as the interior, and deemed the fire accidental and caused by a malfunctioning wood stove inside the home.

The house and contents were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries and the occupants, who were not home at the time of the fire, are being assisted by family and friends.

UPDATE: 12:50 P.M: Homeowner has been accounted for, no occupants home at the time of the fire, with NO injuries reported.

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County are currently responding to 13600 Ryceville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Multiple 911 callers are advising the house has fire showing. Firefighters arrived on the scene confirming a house with fire showing with multiple people unaccounted for.

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of 6605 Ward Place in Bryans Road, for the reported structure fire.

Personnel from Charles, Prince George, and St. Mary’s County are still on the scene of the 2nd Alarm apartment fire in Waldorf at 11:20 a.m., Full story and photos can be found here.

Firefighters in St. Mary’s County responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Lexington Park at 7:00 a.m., Friday morning. Full story can be read here. No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of, and owned by https://www.fox5dc.com/, and https://wjla.com/

