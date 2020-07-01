AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at approximately 10:25 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Helen Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported aircraft incident after an animal strike.

Personnel from NAS Patuxent River reported a H-60 aircraft struck an animal, and landed somewhere in the Lexington Park area South of Gate 3.

A short time later, a resident on Park Hall Road called 911 to report a helicopter landed behind her residence and farm in a field.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the aircraft safely on the ground, with all three crew members reporting no injuries.



This is the third incident for NAS Patuxent River where an aircraft made an emergency landing. Luckily, no injuries have been reported in any incidents.

On February 27, 2020, a military aircraft made an emergency landing in the area of Poplar Ridge Road and Hermanville Road, with two pilots reporting no injuries.

On June 3, 2020, a H-60 aircraft suffered mechanical issues, and made an emergency landing in Lusby, Calvert County, with all the crew members reporting no injuries.

