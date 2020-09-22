UPDATE: 63-Year-Old Man Dies After Two Lexington Park Men Drag Him from Vehicle and Viciously Beat Him

UPDATE 9/22/2020: The victim, 63-year-old Twain Belafonte Harrod Sr. of Callaway, died of his injuries on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conferring with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office this week to discuss updating criminal charges.

9/14/2020: On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to the Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported active disturbance.

Police arrived on the scene to find no active disturbance or subjects in the area.

Once making contact with witnesses and 911 callers, police learned that “two black males with dreads” were seen pulling a male victim from his vehicle and viciously attacking him. Witnesses reported the suspects kicked and were stomping on the victims head multiple times until the victim was unconscious. The two men were later identified as Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 20, Delante Javon Holley, 28, both of Lexington Park.

The incident occurred after the male victim, a 63-year-old male from Callaway and his girlfriend witnessed an altercation between the two male suspects and a female and told them to stop or he would call police. The two males then came over to the victims car and pulled him from it, they then beat the victim and placed him back in the vehicle, telling the victim’s girlfriend not to contact the police. The victim’s girlfriend did not call police and started driving to the nearest hospital.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack spotted the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Three Notch Road in the area of Miramar Way in California and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon contact with the female operator, Troopers learned the driver was travelling to an area hospital.

Troopers then requested medical personnel to the scene. Firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched at 12:34 a.m., to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported injuries after an assault.

At 12:35 a.m., Dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center advised police were now performing CPR on the male victim.

St. Mary’s County Medics and Firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress. First Responders were able to get a pulse back on the victim after approximately 11 minutes of CPR and requested Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, however, the Medevac was canceled a short time later due to CPR being performed again.

Medical personnel transported the 64-year-old male to an area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, and he is currently on life support.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of Compass Circle and Castaway Circle in Lexington Park and canvassed the area. Officers located evidence of an assault, an eight inch length of human hair (dreadlocks), and a large pool of blood in the roadway.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K9 started a search that led to a residence, they obtained a search warrant for a residence on Castaway Circle.

During the investigation Kanisha Denise Butler, 20, of St. Inigoes, became loud and aggressive toward police, and began interrupting officers while they were detaining one of the suspects.

Upon executing the search warrant. Police arrested Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 20, Delante Javon Holley, 28, both of Lexington Park, and Kanisha Denise Butler, 20, of St. Inigoes.

Birdine and Holley have both been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Malicious Destruction of Property. Butler was charged with Resisting/Interfering Arrest.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com.

_______________________________

Tyrell Birdine was arrested on Saturday, January 2019, after responding to the 21300 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect on top of his brother, activity assaulting him. The full story can be read here.

On Saturday, August 4, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 12-year-old’s birthday party on Lee Drive in Lexington Park, for reports of a fight in progress with shots fired.

Investigation determined Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 17 of Lexington Park, was carrying a firearm on his person and discharged the handgun multiple times towards a crowd of 100 to 200 teenagers after a physical altercation. One bullet struck the residence at 21411 Lee Drive, above the garage door while another struck the neighboring residence at 21407 Lee Drive, approximately four feet up from ground level. The full story can be read here.

