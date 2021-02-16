Firefighters Respond to Third Structure Fire in Less Than 24 Hours

February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at approximately 4:45 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Bay District responded to the area of 26450 Three Notch Road and Reed Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a “working” fire and found a tractor and a 20 x 20 garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments

Firefighters in St. Mary’s County first responded to two structure fires that occurred in Hollywood at 2:30 p.m., the second at 7 p.m in Bushwood, and this being the third fire.




