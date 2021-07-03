Two Transported to Trauma Centers After Motor Vehicle Collision in Valley Lee

July 3, 2021

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at approximately 2:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Piney Point Road and Drayden Road in Valley Lee, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway and confirmed one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single trapped patient in approximately 5 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

A second patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center, and a third patient was transported to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

This is the third serious motor vehicle collision to occur on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover in Lexington Park, and the Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle into a building in Hollywood.




