Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motorcycle Strikes Pedestrian at Maryland International Raceway

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 11:55 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian with one patient unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims on the starting line of the track.

Officials stated one motorcyclist was on the track doing their routine burnout when the pedestrian was struck by the motorcycle, the pedestrian was then pushed into a concrete barrier.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one male, and one female patient to an area trauma center.

This is the second collision to occur at the starting line, and the third incident at the tracks WPGC Bike Fest, which features over 700 Professional, Sportsman, and Grudge motorcycle drag racers competing for over $80,000 in a cash purse.