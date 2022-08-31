St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary of Tobacco Hub in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 21310 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported broken window.

Police arrived on the scene and located the front window display had been broken with signs of entry.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident. Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to assist.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple burglaries over the Lexington Park and Ridge area.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 46925 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary alarm, and on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police responded to the Fleet Street Barbershop located at 46921 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the burglary.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ridgell’s Baymart located at 16595 Three Notch Road in Ridge, and 13270 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported burglaries.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar located directly across the street at 21703 Great Mills Road, for an intrusion alarm.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

