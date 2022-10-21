Calvert County Trunk or Treat and Safe Candy Giveaway Events

2022 Calvert County Trunk or Treat and Safe Candy Giveaways! St. Mary’s County events can be found here, along with Charles County events here!

Halloween in the Garden on Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., located at 13470 Dowell Road in Solomons – free for members; $5/person for non-members; age 2 & under free; no resale, no transfers; Join us for a family-friendly Halloween festival at our beautiful 30 acre park. With timed-entry tickets and activities spread out across the park, there will be lots of room for everyone. More than 50 local businesses and organizations will be here handing out treats for the kids, plus there will be fun and games, a DJ dance party, food trucks, and more! Dress up the whole family and come enjoy a spooktacular day at Annmarie!

Halloween Family Fun Night on Sunday, October 23, at the North East Community Center & Chesapeake Beach Water Park from 5:00p.m., to 8:00 p.m., located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach – Activities include face painting, inflatables, and games! Trick or Treat Trail will take place at the Water Park from 6:30 p.m., to 8:30 p.m., entertainment this year features Keith Hicks as DJ and two magic shows by D’s Magician Dave Thomen! This years theme is Star Wars, where we will transform our cave into a Star Wars galactic zone with many of your favorite characters. We will again take the scary out of Halloween! No witches and no ghouls, only enjoyable and family-friendly characters, games, and fun for all. If weather is inclement, the entire event will be moved indoors at the North East Community Center

Dowell Elementary School on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., located at 12680 H G Trueman Road in Lusby – Come join us for Dowell Elementary’s Trunk or Treat! There will be many trunks decorated in the bus loop and lots of candy handed out! We look forward to seeing you there.

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat presented by Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Friday, October 28, from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., located at 265 Solomons Island Road S in Prince Frederick. – Treats for the kids, Vote for your favorite trunk, Spooky guests, Silent Auctions, AND MORE!



, from 6p.m., to 8p.m., located at 3915 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick – Join us for our annual Tract-or Treat event. Come collect candy from local businesses who are decorating their trunks and see tractors on the farm. This event is FREE!! It is a chance to get to know your local small businesses. We will also have the Flashlight Corn Maze available to walk through from 6:00 to 9:00, $3.00 to go through the corn maze from 6:00 to 9:00, admission can be purchased at the admission tent by the entrance of the maze.

Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28, from 6:30 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., located at 9463 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby – Once again Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church is holding its popular Trunk or Treat. In the parking lot of the church, the lot will be lined with cars and trucks with their open trunks filled with Halloween treats. For more information, call 410-231-2075, go to our website http://www.shepherdofthebay.com or find us on Facebook.

Halloween Family Fun Night at Kellam’s Field on Saturday, October 29, from 5:00 p.m., to 8:30 p.m., located at 3825 Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach – Our tentative schedule is as follows: 5:00-6:30pm | Trick or Treating on the Field then 5:30-6:30pm | Live Music by Kenney Holmes, and 6:30-8:30pm | Halloween Movie on the Field (movie is Hotel Transylvania)

Lord Calvert Bowling Center Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29, starting at 6:00 p.m., located at 2275 Solomons Island Road S in Prince Frederick – Come on out for Lord Calvert Bowl’s very first Trunk or Treat. Check out the trunk displays of our staff and friends, get some candy, and then come inside and grab something to eat and/or drink and bowl a game or two!

St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Halloween Boo Thru on Saturday, October 29, from 7:00 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., located at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St Leonard – Movies on the pavilion stage and trunk-or-treat in the field. Anyone interested in reserving a trunk-or-treat spot, send an email to [email protected]

Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29, from 6:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., located at 755 Solomons Island Road S in Prince Frederick – Come and go trunk or treating then visit us inside for refreshments and our spooky haunted house!

Town of North Beach 13th Annual Boo Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 3p.m., to 4:00 p.m., located at 9023 Bay Avenue in North Beach (The North Beach boardwalk and beach) – The Town of North Beach presents the Annual Halloween Boo Bash! Register for the children’s costume contest from 3:15 to 4:00 pm on the pavilion. The parade and judging will follow. After the costume parade and judging, feel free to trick-or-treat at local business!

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., located at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach

Calvert County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick – Join the Optimist Club of Calvert for their Trunk or Treat in the Calvert County Fairgrounds parking lot. Free Admission – Costumes Encouraged – Photo Opportunities – Don’t Forget your Treat Bucket!

Trinity United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., located at 90 Church Street in Prince Frederick – Join us for an exciting FREE afternoon of games, a cake walk, food and of course CANDY!

Pumpkin Patch Party at the Chesapeake Church on Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., located at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown – Our Annual Peake Kids’ Pumpkin Patch Party is a community event is designed to offer a positive, upbeat, family-friendly, spook-free MEGA BLOCK PARTY venue where we turn vehicle trunks into the largest Trunk N’ Treat candy maze in the county! Everything is absolutely FREE. 5:00PM | Trunk N’ Treat Parking Lot Opens (Candy Cars ONLY!!!) 6:00PM | Party Begins & Amusements Open (All Other Guests) 6:30PM | Trunk N’ Treat Begins 7:15PM| Costume Parade 8:00PM | Party Ends

Chesapeake Ranch Estates Trick or Trunk on Monday, October 31, from 5:15 p.m., to 8:15 p.m., located at 295 Thunderbird Drive in Lusby – Campground. Parking and shuttle bus from Lake Lariat. Gates open 5:15 until 8:15. Cars giving out treats arrive at 4:30 for set up. No cars moving in or out from 5:15-8:15. Prize given for best decorated vehicle. No sign up needed for treat cars. No dogs allowed at this event.

Southern Calvert Baptist Church Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., located at 12140 H G Trueman Road in Lusby –

Trunk or Treat is a fun filled evening of music, games, candy, hotdogs, and much more. The event is free. No scary costumes, please.

