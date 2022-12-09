Stolen Car Crashes Into Tree in Lexington Park, Suspect and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured After Foot Pursuit

On Friday, December 9, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a stolen vehicle was observed operating in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the Pegg Road Shell Station where the operator of the stolen vehicle subsequently fled on foot and was apprehended after a foot chase.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the Shell Station for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

One deputy was injured in the apprehension of the suspect, and both the operator of the stolen vehicle and the deputy were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

