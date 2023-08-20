Police Investigating Another Juvenile Shot in Lexington Park, Third Shooting in Three Days

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a reported 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

EMS requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 is responding to transport the victim.

Investigation is ongoing.

This is the third shooting in Lexington Park with a teen victim since Friday, August 18, 2023. Police are investigating the second shooting in West Westbury.

