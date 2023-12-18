Nelson’s Face Additional Charges and Citations from Maryland Natural Resources Police

On December 15, 2023, Maryland Natural Resources Police issued citations and must appear citations to Robert Nelson Jr., age 41 and James Phillip Nelson, age 47.

James was issued citations for the following.

DID POSSESS 16% OR MORE UNCULLED OYSTERS (20%)

NOT CULLING ON OYSTER BAR

POSSESSING OYSTERS IN CONTAINERS (NOT OYSTER BASKETS)

EXCEEDING OYSTER BUSHEL LIMIT 1.5 BUSHEL OVER LIMIT

POSSESSING UNTAGGED OYSTERS 1 BUSHEL

POSSESSING UNTAGGED OYSTERS 1/2 BUSHEL

COMMIT VIOLATION WHEN LICENSE OR AUTHORIZATION IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

ENGAGE IN ACTIVITY REQUIRING A LICENSE OR AUTHORIZATION W/OUT HOLDING THAT LICENSE OR AUTHORIZATION

Robert was issued the following citations.

DID POSSESS 16% OR MORE UNCULLED OYSTERS (20%)

NOT CULLING ON OYSTER BAR

POSSESSING OYSTERS IN CONTAINERS (NOT OYSTER BASKETS)

EXCEEDING OYSTER BUSHEL LIMIT 1.5 BUSHEL OVER LIMIT

POSSESSING UNTAGGED OYSTERS 1 BUSHEL

POSSESSING UNTAGGED OYSTERS 1/2

Both suspects have must appear court dates scheduled for January 4, 2023.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police received information about alleged illegal activity at Nelson Seafood in Hollywood; officers conducted surveillance and investigated the establishment throughout March of 2022.

Upon the completion of an investigation, police issued over 100 charges in April of 2022, including multiple health department violations for storage and facility licensing. Previous arrests/investigations and articles can be read here, and here.

As of October 3rd, 2022, Nelson Seafood, LLC. was listed as “THE ENTITY WAS FORFEITED FOR FAILURE TO FILE PROPERTY RETURN.”