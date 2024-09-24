Convicted Felon Arrested for Murder of 23-Year-Old Man in Lexington Park and Attempted Murder in Hollywood

Joseph Daren Brooks, 22, of Lexington Park, has been charged in two separate cases involving incidents that occurred in early 2024. Both cases include charges of attempted murder, assault, and firearm offenses, with one case also involving a charge of murder.

Brooks remains in custody as the cases proceed in court.

Shooting in Hollywood, Maryland

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 12:13 a.m., emergency responders were called to a reported shooting at the Hollywood Plaza located at 24502 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, Maryland.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was conscious, alert, and speaking with rescuers. He was quickly flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center for further treatment.

Following this incident, Brooks was indicted on August 19, 2024, facing several charges, including:

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

First-Degree Assault

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

The charges stem from Brooks’ alleged involvement in the shooting. According to the indictment, Brooks conspired with another individual, Zahlir Gantt, to commit first-degree murder and first-degree assault during the shooting.

Brooks entered a plea of not guilty during a court hearing on September 23, 2024, and remains held without bond​.

Murder of Malic Freeland

On Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a car accident at the intersection of Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, they found Malic Quinn Freeland, 23, trapped in a vehicle that had crashed into a fence and a shed. Freeland was unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Firefighters worked quickly to extricate him from the vehicle, and he was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries​.

Freeland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead the following day, February 27, 2024. Investigators later determined that the car accident was caused by Freeland sustaining gunshot wounds prior to the crash. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office​.

Brooks was indicted on September 9, 2024, and charged with:

First-Degree Murder

Second-Degree Murder

First-Degree Assault

Firearm Use in a Felony or Violent Crime

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of a Rapid-Fire Trigger Activator

The investigation revealed that Brooks allegedly conspired with Jontae Proctor and Zahlir Gantt to murder Freeland. The vehicle involved in the incident, a red 2020 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen earlier that day and was later recovered by police less than five miles from the shooting scene​​.

As with the earlier case, Brooks pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bond​​.



Drug Possession and Paraphernalia (June 2022)

Incident Overview: On June 14, 2022, Joseph Brooks, a 25-year-old male, was arrested by Deputy Tyler Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department after committing a traffic violation while driving in a known drug area. His vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, failed to come to a complete stop before entering a public highway, prompting a traffic stop.

During the stop, Brooks was identified, and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The K-9 officer conducted a scan of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search revealed crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance on the day of his arrest.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine: Brooks was charged with possessing a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS) after crack cocaine was found in his vehicle. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Items, including Brillo pads, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, were found during the search.

Court Proceedings: Filing Date: June 14, 2022 Court: District Court for St. Mary’s County Attorney: Brooks was represented by a public defender from St. Mary’s County. Trial Date: August 15, 2022 Outcome: Brooks pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to probation before judgment, meaning no conviction would be entered if he successfully completed probation.

Case Status: Case Closed: The case officially concluded on August 15, 2022, after the probation judgment was passed.

Drug Trafficking and Gun Possession (May 2022)

Incident Overview: On May 10, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Brooks’ residence in Lexington Park, Maryland, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. The search, conducted by Deputy Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, led to the discovery of 97.7 grams of marijuana packaged in a manner indicative of distribution. Additionally, a 12-gauge shotgun, digital scales, and plastic bags were found in Brooks’ residence, suggesting ongoing drug sales.

Charges: Possession of a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Crime: This charge, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years, was filed due to the presence of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Possession of Marijuana (over 97 grams) with Intent to Distribute: The large amount of marijuana found during the search indicated Brooks’ intent to sell or distribute the drugs.

Court Proceedings: Filing Date: May 11, 2022 Court: District Court for St. Mary’s County; later transferred to Circuit Court Attorney: Brooks was represented by Bradley Warby, a private attorney, during the circuit court proceedings. Hearing Dates: Multiple hearings were held, with notable dates including a bail review hearing on May 12, 2022, and a preliminary hearing on June 9, 2022, where probable cause was found. Outcome: Brooks pleaded guilty on March 24, 2023. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with 317 days suspended, followed by 3 years of supervised probation.

Case Status: Case Closed: The case was closed after the sentencing in March 2023.

Firearm Possession and Resisting Arrest (June 2021)

Incident Overview: On June 15, 2021, Brooks, then 18 years old, was involved in a traffic stop that escalated into an arrest for firearm possession and resisting arrest. During the stop, Deputy Alexander Wynnyk of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Brooks was carrying a loaded handgun. This discovery led to multiple serious charges, including resisting arrest when Brooks actively resisted law enforcement’s attempts to detain him.

Charges and Dispositions: Loaded Handgun on Person: Misdemeanor Details: Brooks was found carrying a loaded handgun during the traffic stop, a violation of Maryland’s gun laws, particularly since Brooks was under the age of 21, making him ineligible to legally possess the firearm. Plea: Brooks pleaded guilty to this charge on December 10, 2021, before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis. Sentence: He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, starting on December 19, 2022.

Resisting Arrest: Misdemeanor Details: During the arrest, Brooks actively resisted the officers’ attempts to place him under arrest, which added to the severity of his legal situation. Resisting arrest is a serious offense that often results in additional penalties. Plea: Brooks also pleaded guilty to this charge on December 10, 2021, alongside the firearm charge. Sentence: Brooks received another 18-month jail term, to be served consecutively with his sentence for the firearm charge.

Court Proceedings and Legal Representation: Filing Date: The criminal case was officially filed on July 28, 2021, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County. Attorney: Brooks was initially represented by a public defender, but later retained Robert Richard Castro, a private attorney based in Waldorf, Maryland. Bail: After Brooks’ arrest warrant was issued on July 29, 2021, he was held without bond, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against him. Sentencing: After multiple hearings, including a postponed sentencing hearing, Brooks was sentenced on December 19, 2022, to a total of 18 months in jail for the gun charge and 18 months for resisting arrest, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Legal Timeline and Court Hearings: The case involved numerous hearings and motions before the final sentencing: Bail Review Hearings: Held on August 4, 2021, and August 13, 2021, to determine Brooks’ pre-trial release status, during which he was held without bond. Status Hearings: Several status hearings were conducted throughout 2021 and 2022, including hearings on September 29, 2021, and December 10, 2021, as the case progressed through the court. Trial: A jury trial was initially scheduled for December 14-15, 2021, but was cancelled. Brooks opted to enter a guilty plea on December 10, 2021, avoiding trial. Sentencing Hearing: The final sentencing was held on December 19, 2022, before Judge Stanalonis, concluding the case.

Case Status: The case was officially closed following Brooks’ sentencing in December 2022.