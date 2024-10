On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 8:20 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park for a reported gunshot victim.

First responders treated an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was then transported to the Maryland State Police hangar in Hollywood to be flown to a regional trauma center.

Details will be provided as they become available.