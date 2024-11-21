Police in St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Arrest Glen Burnie Man Who Shot 36-Year-Old Male in Lexington Park

UPDATE -11/21/2024: On Thursday, November 21, 2024, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Eugene Terrill Harris, 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 9, 2024, in Lexington Park that involved a 36-year-old man who walked into the Lexington Park Rescue Squad after being shot.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Harris without incident at approximately 3:02 p.m. at a residence in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park.

Harris was charged with:

attempted first- and second-degree murder

assault first- and second-degree

reckless endangerment

handgun on person

loaded handgun on person

possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence

possession of a firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

illegal possession of ammunition

Harris is currently held in the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, awaiting a bond hearing



UPDATE – 11/9/2024: Detective Tyler Payne is the lead investigator, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8010, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

11/9/2024 : On Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 5:40 a.m., emergency medical personnel at Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 requested police to respond to the station for a gunshot victim.

Medical personnel advised the 36-year-old male victim walked to the station, EMT’s reported the victim as conscious alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to transport the victim.

Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, MD and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.

Nearby residents reporting hearing at least 7 gunshots in the area.

The CVS and their parking lot on Great Mills Road is currently closed for the active police investigation as of 7:23 a.m.

No additional informational has been provided in the most recent shooting which occurred November 1st, 2024 in Hollywood, MD. The only arrest made has resulted in all criminal charges being dropped.

