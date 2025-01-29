Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Attends County Meeting for Presentation for Proclamation

On January 28, 2025, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department President, Fire Chief, and with 7 other members of the department attended the St. Mary’s County Government Commissioners Meeting in Leonardtown.

The County Commissioners were presenting a proclamation in partnership with MedStar Washington Hospital Center Burn Center to declare February 2nd through 8th as Burn Awareness Week.

In addition to this proclamation, our Past chief’s granddaughter who was injured in a house fire just before Christmas was asked to be there. At 13 years old, in her own words, she stated “I’m living proof that you can get through this” when speaking to the commissioners and attendees of this significance or experiencing a burn-related injury.

Additionally, the department appreciates and respects the work done by the Burn Center as they are who care for firefighters who are injured with burn injuries in the line of duty.

We are thankful to be part of such a significant proclamation that is directly linked to the line of work we do day in and out. We are also beyond thankful to be part of the success story of one of our own member’s families.

