UPDATE: Maryland OAG Announces No Charges After 3-Year-Old Killed in Police Chase That Ends in 5 Car Collision in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 9/22/2025: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced his decision not to seek charges in the Friday, March 7, 2025, officer-involved fatal collision that occurred in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 6:25 p.m., a District Heights Police Department (DHPD) officer attempted a traffic stop in the 6400 block of Walker Mill Road.

While the driver initially complied, he then fled the scene and traveled northbound onto Addison Road South. The officer lost sight of the vehicle but provided a detailed description to dispatch.

Shortly thereafter, a second DHPD officer and a Capitol Heights Police Department (CHPD) officer located the suspect vehicle, activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not stop; instead, the driver continued to flee until he crashed into four vehicles in the 1200 block of Addison Road South.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non–life-threatening injuries.

Zoey Harrison, a juvenile passenger in one of the struck vehicles, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. An adult woman in the same vehicle was also transported for medical treatment with non–life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the three other vehicles involved remained on scene and were treated for minor injuries.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the officer-involved fatal collision on Friday, March 7, 2025, and concluded its investigation on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case.

A copy of the IID’s detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues can be found in its declination report.



The decedent is identified as 3-year-old Zoey Rose-Marie Harrison of District Heights.

This is the third fatal chase in the county within the past two months.

