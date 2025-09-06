Lilly’s 14th Birthday Community Celebration in Country Lakes, Mechanicsville – Free Raffle, Games, Food and Family Fun!

As many of you know, my daughter Lilly was in an auto accident on May 30th. Since then, she has been overwhelmed with love and support from our wonderful community. A couple months ago, Lilly was able to host a Lemonade stand, which brought hundreds throughout our community to come and support Lilly and her family, and was even able to reconnect with our volunteer firefighters who were there that day.

“This year, when I asked Lilly what she wanted to do for her birthday, she said she wanted to give back to all those who gave to her. So, we are inviting you to join us for a very special public community celebration” on Saturday, September 6th at 2:00 p.m., at The Park in Country Lakes, Mechanicsville, MD.

Thanks to the support of many small business and our local community. Lilly and family will be hosting a FREE Raffle (must be present to win) which include the following below!

Gift baskets

Homemade crafts

Gift cards from local businesses

The gift baskets are themed like movie night, game night, Scentsy collections, and snack packs! Homemade crafts such as tumblers, wax melts, wreaths, and cupcakes.

Food & Treats are on site which includes pizza, chips, drinks, cupcakes, and birthday cake, with Ice Cream available for purchase from The Ice Cream Guys!

This free event is available for the entire family fun with games and activities along with a moon bounce!

A Note from Lilly’s Family – As her mom, I cannot thank you enough for the kindness and love you have shown Lilly during her recovery. This event is her way of showing gratitude and building new friendships in the community.

Gifts for Lilly are welcome but not necessary—your presence is the greatest gift of all. Please RSVP to let us know you’ll be joining this day of celebration and appreciation. Bring your friends, your neighbors, and let’s make this a day to remember

A huge thank you for the Gift cards and items from

Texas Roadhouse

Longhorn

Tractor Supply

Cold Stone Creamery

MOD Pizza

Olive Garden

Starbucks

Thompson Seafood Corner

IHOP

Foxy Fish

Green Turtle

Bruster’s

Denny’s

Calvert Kettle Corn

Elite Dance Company

Applebasket

Pepper Paradise SOMD

Miller’s Heavenly Scents

Gina’s Artisy Studio

CiCi’s Sugar Shack

AMP Beauty

deannaswann.scentsy.us

and many more!!!

Rowley suffered critical injuries and is currently continuing to fight for her life. The family has started a GoFundMe due to her severe injuries and medical costs.