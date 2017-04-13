Outstanding Assault Warrants for St. Mary’s County

April 13, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following suspects with Outstanding Assault Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

____________

Previous Outstanding warrants for St. Mary’s County

Tia Mason

James Kimble

Karen Jeffries

Angela Kolbe

Linwood Carter, Jr.

Nicolis Waul

Wade Williams

Patrick Lewis

Ricky Hobson

