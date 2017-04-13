Outstanding Assault Warrants for St. Mary’s County





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following suspects with Outstanding Assault Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

____________

