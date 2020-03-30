Maryland Department of Health Reports 174 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, Maryland has 1,413 Confirmed Cases & 15 Deaths

As of Monday morning, March 30, 2020, Maryland has 1,413 confirmed cases with 15 deaths.

Charles County has not publicly released any updates or information on the number of confirmed cases or patients, and the Maryland Government is reporting 33 confirmed cases, and one death. The last update we have received from the Charles County Health Department or Government was on March 18, 2020, and the full release and details can be read here.

Calvert County confirmed the fourteenth COVID-19 case. Full story and details can be read here. (As of this morning, the Maryland Government map is reporting 12 cases.)

St. Mary’s County confirmed twelve total cases (as of March 29, 2020), and the full story and details can be read here. (As of this morning, the Maryland Government map is reporting 9 cases.)

Maryland reports 174 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 1413

Number of negative test results: 13,316

Hospitalizations: 353 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 43



The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced yesterday that five deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Maryland to 15. The five deaths include the following:

A Carroll County man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions. This man was a resident at Pleasant View Nursing Home which recently was infected by the virus, causing a spike in Carroll County positive test results. So far, 66 residents at that nursing home have tested positive and eleven have been hospitalized so far.

A Howard County man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions.

A Prince George’s County man in his 30s with underlying medical conditions.

A Prince George’s County woman is her 50s with underlying medical conditions.

A Prince George’s County man is his 70s with underlying medical conditions.