St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest and Recover Handgun After Another Shooting in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., police responded to Pegg Road and Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and spotted a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The single occupant, later identified as Zachary Anthony Faxon, 31, of Lexington Park, was detained on the scene with police recovering a handgun and drugs from the vehicle.

Faxon is currently held on a no bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, and has been charged with the following.

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

A resident told SMNEWSNET they heard more than five gunshots in the area of Foxchase Drive and Chancellors Run Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. At this time, it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

One residence on Columbus Drive was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

No known injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired., the same day, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots being fired.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Pacific Drive and Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim. A 21-year-old male was flown to an area trauma center with a gunshot to his back.

