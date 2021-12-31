Police Investigating Another Shooting Complaint in Lexington Park on December 30, 2021

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Midway Drive and Hancock Road in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and found shell casings in the roadway.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This is the fourth shots fired complaint since Sunday, December 19, 2021.

First shooting occurred on Midway Drive, the second occurred on the 27th on Liberty Street in Lexington Park, the third occurred earlier on Thursday the 30th in the Willow Woods subdivision.