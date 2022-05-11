St. Mary’s County Detectives Arrest 19-Year-Old Lexington Park Drug Dealer After Executing Search Warrant

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) served a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Joseph Daren Brooks Jr., age 19, in the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park.

As a result, a large quantity of suspected marijuana packaged to indicate distribution was located, as well as a 12-guage shotgun, a digital scale, a box of small plastic bags and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm/Drug Trafficking

CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 grams plus

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Brooks remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, and the most recent being under 48 hours ago on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, police have responded to Kearsarge Place multiple times due to drive-by shootings/shots fired complaints.

Multiple residences including the suspects residence, have been struck by gunfire.

