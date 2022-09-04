St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Another Burglary to Tobacco Hub, Two Suspects Arrested

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 46925 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for an intrusion alarm.

Police arrived on the scene and located a window to the building had been broken with signs of entry.

A short time later, witnesses reported seeing two suspects fleeing the area. Officers located the two subjects at CVS on Great Mills Road and placed both suspects in custody.

A large rock was recovered from the scene as evidence.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the burglary. The business was previously broken into on July 14, 2022, along with multiple other businesses throughout Lexington Park and Ridge.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 21310 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported broken window.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, police responded to the Tobacco Hub located at 46925 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary alarm, and on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police responded to the Fleet Street Barbershop located at 46921 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the burglary.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ridgell’s Baymart located at 16595 Three Notch Road in Ridge, and 13270 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, for the reported burglaries.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar located directly across the street at 21703 Great Mills Road, for an intrusion alarm.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

