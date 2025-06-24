Leonardtown Man Sentenced to Life +94 Years After 3 Month Long Crime Spree Involving Murder and Attempted Murder

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Jontae Lamont Proctor, 22, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was sentenced to LIFE in prison plus an additional 94 years of active incarceration following several convictions related to multiple violent shooting incidents throughout St. Mary’s County.

On February 26, 2024, Proctor participated in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Lexington Park, Maryland. Weeks later, on March 13, 2024, Proctor was involved in another incident where he fired multiple rounds into a home occupied by a father and his child in another neighborhood in Lexington Park.

Then, on April 2, 2024, Proctor shot a different man inside a restaurant in California, Maryland, leaving the victim critically injured.

When Proctor was finally arrested in May 2024 for the 3-month-long violent crime spree, he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and was charged accordingly with those firearms offenses.

“This Defendant terrorized our community through repeated and escalating acts of violence over a period of several months,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “I hope today’s sentence brings some measure of justice and peace to the victims and the family of the young man whose life was senselessly taken. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to vigorously prosecute violent criminals and continue to protect the people of St. Mary’s County.”



The jury trials and sentencing hearings were presented by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator.

The Honorable Richard Bernhardt sentenced Proctor to LIFE plus 25 years in prison, with LIFE plus 15 years of active incarceration for the homicide case.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis sentenced Proctor to 115 years in prison, with 79 years of active incarceration for the remaining cases, to run consecutively to each other.

The total combined sentence was LIFE plus 140 years in prison, with LIFE plus 94 years of active incarceration.

