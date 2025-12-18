Police Investigating Another Shooting on Gallery Place in Waldorf, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported subject shot.

911 callers were uncooperative and just advised someone had been shot but provided no further information.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male laying in front of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services advised the victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 23-year-old male victim to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating shots fired in the same block on August 6 at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and learned that two bullets penetrated two different apartments; no one was injured.

Earlier this year, multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Last month, police also responded for the reported shooting, which turned out to be a false report. No updates were ever provided.