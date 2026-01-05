No Injuries Reported After Lawnmower Fire Spreads to Structure in La Plata

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 4:31 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 5400 block of Washington Avenue in La Plata, for the reported shed on fire.

911 callers reported a lawnmower was on fire, which then spread to a shed with dispatchers advising explosions were overheard during the 911 call.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a detached shed on fire and laid out at the driveway on Washington Avenue, awaiting the second in engine to supply them water.

Due to no water supply and multiple vehicles running over said layout, crews operated with one handline until other arriving units and police arrived on the scene to assist.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident, it is unknown if any fire department hose lines were damaged by the vehicles running them over.

Crews operated on the scene for over an hour. The Fire Marshal was not requested.

Photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.



Stop and wait. If able to, turn around and make space for other arriving units.

Maryland Law on Running Over Fire Hoses : To address this risk, Maryland law expressly prohibits vehicles from driving over fire hoses during emergency situations. According to Maryland Transportation Code § 21-1119, it is illegal to drive over an unprotected fire hose laid down by a fire department at an emergency scene, whether on a street, private driveway, or highway. The only exception is if the driver receives explicit permission from the fire department official in charge.

Penalties for Violating the Law : Violating this statute can result in substantial penalties. Drivers who run over a fire hose may face traffic citations, fines, and liability for any damage caused. In Maryland, fines for this offense can range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the circumstances and the county or municipality. Additionally, if a damaged hose leads to further property destruction or injury, the driver may be held financially responsible for these damages.

In more severe cases, such as when a driver knowingly or recklessly drives over a hose, they could face criminal charges, including reckless endangerment. Accumulating points on their driver’s license is also possible, which could result in increased insurance premiums or even license suspension for repeat offenders.

The Importance of Public Awareness and Prevention : To prevent such dangerous situations, many fire departments deploy hose ramps or protective devices to allow vehicles to cross safely without damaging the hoses. However, drivers must remain vigilant when navigating emergency scenes and avoid areas where firefighters are operating. Traffic barricades and cones are typically set up to guide vehicles away from active operations, and drivers should always obey these traffic control measures.

Maryland law is clear: running over a fire hose is both dangerous and illegal. As drivers, it is essential to respect emergency scenes and recognize that even a brief moment of carelessness can have severe consequences for the brave men and women working to save lives and property.

By staying alert and aware of emergency operations, Maryland drivers can help protect their local firefighters and ensure they can continue their lifesaving work without unnecessary risks.

In July 2020, NAS Patuxent River Fire Department set up water supply during a large house fire injured 8 firefighters, during so, a vehicle ran over the supply line causing damage to the hose line while jeopardizing firefighters safety and steady water supply.

In November 2020, during a commercial structure fire, while firefighters were setting up water supply to their apparatus and attack lines, one vehicle drove over a 4 inch supply hose line once to exit a nearby parking lot, and then ran the hose over a second time to re-enter a nearby parking lot.

In April 2022, during a 2-alarm structure fire in Lexington Park, a vehicle ran over a main supply multiple times which caused thousands of dollars in damages to the hose. During this multi-hour effort to extinguish the large fire, firefighters had to stop what they were doing to tell multiple citizens from driving into the scene and observed multiple vehicles run over hose lines.

On October 12, 2025, firefighters from Bryans Road VFD responded to the 2600 block of Cannon Court, for the reported garage on fire. Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the attached garage with the fire spreading to the home. Over 50 firefighters responded and found fire in the garage with extensions to the first and second floors, and within the walls of the home.

Police had to respond to the scene due to multiple vehicles running over hose lines. As a result of these imbeciles, the second-arriving fire engine, which was supplying water to the first-arriving engine and the firefighters operating inside, had to temporarily shut down its water supply for several minutes.

In recent incidents, Perryton, Texas announced a Line of Duty Death On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Assistant Chief Scott Glass of the Perryton Fire and EMS in Perryton, Texas, had responded to a residential fire.

As members were setting up a water supply a vehicle ran over the hose popping a coupling, causing 3 firefighters to fall to the ground. Assistant Chief Glass sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo. He passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

