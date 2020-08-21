Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of gunshots.

Police arrived on the scene and located multiple shell casings on the ground, along with at least one business struck by gunfire.

No suspects or suspect information has been released.

Police observed blood in the area of where the shooting occurred, however, no known injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This shooting is just one of many reporting in the past month. Two days ago police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., near Pegg Road and Liberty Street in Lexington Park. One suspect was arrested and one handgun was recovered. A residence was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired., the same day, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots being fired.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Pacific Drive and Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim. A 21-year-old male was flown to an area trauma center with a gunshot to his back.

