Police Investigating Yet Another Night of Shots Fired on Columbus Drive

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 9:22 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive, for at least seven 911 callers reporting 20 or more gunshots.

Police arrived on the scene to find shell casings scattered throughout the street with a Chevrolet Camaro and residences struck by the gunfire.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

In 2024, police have responded to Columbus Drive more than 8 times for calls reporting shots fired. Sunday, January 14, 2024 which involved an occupied residence being struck by gunfire. Friday, March 1st for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired. No update was ever provided by police.

April 15th and 17th, multiple incidents which involved an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire, injuring one occupant, and at least one residence struck. Monday, May 27, 2024, male fired a gun 5 times at a residence,

Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

