Dangers of Running Over Fire Hoses: A Legal and Safety Reminder for Maryland Drivers

In the midst of an emergency, every second counts. Firefighters rushing to extinguish fires or respond to emergencies rely heavily on their equipment, including fire hoses, to carry out their duties effectively and safely. However, a dangerous and illegal act has been posing serious risks to firefighters and their operations: vehicles running over fire hoses.

The Dangers of Running Over Fire Hoses : Fire hoses are a lifeline during emergency situations, delivering crucial water to combat fires. When vehicles drive over these hoses, they not only risk damaging essential equipment but also endanger the lives of the firefighters and civilians at the scene. A fire hose under high pressure can burst if driven over by a vehicle, potentially causing injury to nearby first responders. In some cases, a ruptured hose can lead to the loss of water pressure, overall water supply, rendering firefighting efforts ineffective and escalating the danger posed by the fire.

In addition to equipment damage, hoses can whip or recoil if struck by a vehicle, creating additional hazards. The impact of a vehicle could also drag a hose, knocking over firefighters or displacing equipment positioned on the ground. These incidents can disrupt the coordinated efforts of an entire firefighting team, increasing the risk of harm to both the firefighters and those they are trying to save.



To address this risk, Maryland law expressly prohibits vehicles from driving over fire hoses during emergency situations. According to Maryland Transportation Code § 21-1119, it is illegal to drive over an unprotected fire hose laid down by a fire department at an emergency scene, whether on a street, private driveway, or highway. The only exception is if the driver receives explicit permission from the fire department official in charge.

Penalties for Violating the Law : Violating this statute can result in substantial penalties. Drivers who run over a fire hose may face traffic citations, fines, and liability for any damage caused. In Maryland, fines for this offense can range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the circumstances and the county or municipality. Additionally, if a damaged hose leads to further property destruction or injury, the driver may be held financially responsible for these damages.

In more severe cases, such as when a driver knowingly or recklessly drives over a hose, they could face criminal charges, including reckless endangerment. Accumulating points on their driver’s license is also possible, which could result in increased insurance premiums or even license suspension for repeat offenders.

The Importance of Public Awareness and Prevention : To prevent such dangerous situations, many fire departments deploy hose ramps or protective devices to allow vehicles to cross safely without damaging the hoses. However, drivers must remain vigilant when navigating emergency scenes and avoid areas where firefighters are operating. Traffic barricades and cones are typically set up to guide vehicles away from active operations, and drivers should always obey these traffic control measures.

Maryland law is clear: running over a fire hose is both dangerous and illegal. As drivers, it is essential to respect emergency scenes and recognize that even a brief moment of carelessness can have severe consequences for the brave men and women working to save lives and property.

By staying alert and aware of emergency operations, Maryland drivers can help protect their local firefighters and ensure they can continue their lifesaving work without unnecessary risks.

In July 2020, NAS Patuxent River Fire Department set up water supply during a large house fire injured 8 firefighters, during so, a vehicle ran over the supply line causing damage to the hose line while jeopardizing firefighters safety and steady water supply.

In November 2020, during a commercial structure fire, while firefighters were setting up water supply to their apparatus and attack lines, one vehicle drove over a 4 inch supply hose line once to exit a nearby parking lot, and then ran the hose over a second time to re-enter a nearby parking lot.

In April 2022, during a 2-alarm structure fire in Lexington Park, a vehicle ran over a main supply multiple times which caused thousands of dollars in damages to the hose. During this multi-hour effort to extinguish the large fire, firefighters had to stop what they were doing to tell multiple citizens from driving into the scene and observed multiple vehicles run over hose lines.

In recent incidents, Perryton, Texas announced a Line of Duty Death On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Assistant Chief Scott Glass of the Perryton Fire and EMS in Perryton, Texas, had responded to a residential fire.

As members were setting up a water supply a vehicle ran over the hose popping a coupling, causing 3 firefighters to fall to the ground. Assistant Chief Glass sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo. He passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

