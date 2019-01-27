Top Stories on SMNEWSNET from January 14th to January 26th, 2019

Charles County Kindergarten Teacher Caught Smoking Crack at Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Cpl. C. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Korner Karryout on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, after a witness reported what looked like a woman smoking crack in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found the driver of a Silver Hyundai Sonata slumped over the steering wheel, with a lighter in her hand. The operator was identified as Eileen Elizabeth McMahon, 61 of Mechanicsville. Located in McMahon’s vehicle was a baggie of crack cocaine, a metal crack pipe and several empty clear bags with cocaine residue in them. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Leonardtown High School Teacher Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Waldorf After Being Stopped for Drunk Driving On January 16, 2019 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Trooper Gibson from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was travelling on Route 301 in the area of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, when he spotted a silver Dodge pickup truck stopped in the right turn lane on Route 301. The trooper activated his emergency lights in an attempt to check the welfare of the occupant, later identified by his Maryland driver's license as Dwayne Ronald Dyke, 58 of Issue. Dyke pulled forward about the length of a vehicle before coming to a stop. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he asked Dyke why he was sitting in the roadway and Dyke told the trooper that he was checking his phone.

Charles County Sheriff's Deputy Found Dead in Car After Apparent Suicide The Prince George's County Police Detectives are investigating the death of a man found inside of his car near Indian Head Highway just before midnight Thursday. Officers responded to a 911 call for a single vehicle that had run off Route 210 and had come to rest in the 17000 block of Beech Lane in Accokeek. An autopsy later that day determined that the driver, Patrick Mann, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just prior to the crash. Mann was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were struck. Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation, and have no further information at this time.

Corvette Crashing into Truck on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown Results in Fire On Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at approximately 10:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and St. Andrews Church Road in Leonardtown for the report of a vehicle fire. Units arrived on scene to find a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles with one on fire. Witnesses told SMNEWSNET that a truck heading south on Point Lookout Road was stopped in the left turn lane at the Route 5/St. Andrews Church Road intersection when it was struck by a Corvette heading south on Point Lookout Road. The truck caught fire a few seconds after the collision and was fully engulfed in flames in under a minute. Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles on their own and were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Paramedic who Stole Morphine from Leonardtown Rescue Squad Faces Criminal Charges On Friday, December 28, 2018, Cpl. D. Reppel of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a theft at the Leonardtown Rescue Squad on Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown. A Chief Medic told police that a paramedic with the Rescue Squad made contact with him about the seal on one of the medical boxes being broken and glued back together. The medical box contained vials of Morphine, Ketamine, and Midazolam. The box was stored in a secure location within the rescue squad that only paramedics have access. The Chief Medic said the only two medics to have access to that box was the paramedic who brought it to his attention and Thomas Patrick Raley, 33, of Leonardtown.

Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assault After Pushing Woman Out of Wheelchair Twice On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Deputy First Class Roszell of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Clements William Copsey III, 41 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim, who is an amputee and wheelchair bound. The victim told police that Copsey became angry and came up behind her, grabbed the back of her wheelchair and flipped her out causing her to fall and hit the wall of their bedroom. She said she hit her face on the wall and cut her lip. She went on to say, when she got back into her wheelchair, he pushed her over again and she fell on the side of the bed scraping her left wrist on an exposed nail.

Cold Case Solved – Charles County Detectives Identify Suspect in 1993 Rape Case Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Science Unit have identified the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in 1993 in Waldorf. Vincent Wayne Jones, 51, of Tennessee, was arrested by members of the Bartlett County Police Department and the CCSO in September 2018. He waived extradition and was transported to Charles County on September 29. Investigators are looking into the possibility Jones may have assaulted other people, but have not linked him to any cases in the region at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about Jones to contact them.

Former Student Accused of Recording Videos of Men Defecating in Bathrooms at St. Mary's College & Posting Them Online Timothy Alexander Bingley, 20, of West River, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County, is accused of recording multiple men while they defecated in various bathroom stalls at St. Mary's College, in St. Mary's City. The recording were said to have taken place between December 2017 and May 2018. According to court documents Bingley uploaded the videos to a porn site under the user name "Sh##tyboy123", Bingley entitled the videos with names such as "Big Daddy Has Diarrhea Explosion", "Black Boy Takes Quick Nasty S##t", "Cute Guy Takes a Gassy Poop", "Cute Muscle Boy's Plops", "Shakes His Hairy A## to Get S##t Off" and "Understall Spy 2".

Fire Marshal Investigating Fire that Destroyed Over $340,000 Worth of Commercial Vehicles in Great Mills On January 14, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Second District and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded to 20475 Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire. Crews arrived on scene of the APF construction yard and found 4 commercial vehicles on fire. The four vehicles, a 2002 Gradall, and three Peterbilt dump trucks, a 2005, 2007, and 2016, were valued at approximately $340,000. 20 firefighters controlled the fires in 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. The area of origin and preliminary cause are still under investigation.