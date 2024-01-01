Top Stories for 2023 on Southern Maryland News Net; Year in Review

Our top 15 most read stories for 2023.

Great Mills Woman Arrested for Murdering Boyfriend and Disposing His Body Parts in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties

On December 21, 2022, a report was made to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack that James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50 was missing.

The family stated that sometime after last seeing Nalborczyk on December 7, 2022, they spoke to a Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills, who was reportedly Nalborczyk’s girlfriend. Goodwin allegedly told the family that she was going to break up with Nalborczyk, and he left town for Virginia in a company work truck. After an extensive investigation, Investigators determined that Nalborczyk was not simply missing, but had been murdered, and Goodwin was identified as the primary suspect in that murder investigation.

On January 18, 2023, Investigators spoke to Goodwin, who stated that on December 11, 2022, she was at her residence on Saint Joseph’s Circle, in Great Mills, with James Nalborczyk and Larry Joseph Murphy, 40, of Great Mills. She said that during an altercation she retrieved a firearm from behind the door of her bedroom and pointed it at Nalborczyk. She said that the gun went off, striking Nalborczyk in the back and killing him. She said she then enlisted the help of Murphy to assist her in disposing of Nalborczyk’s deceased body from her residence which she described to Investigators in detail.

It is believed that the disposal of Nalborczyk’s remains occurred on December 17, 2022, and investigators located portions of Nalborczyk’s remains in the area of Lexington Park Maryland, as well as the area of Nanjemoy.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/514948/great-mills-woman-arrested-for-murdering-boyfriend-and-disposing-his-body-parts-in-charles-and-st-marys-counties/

Carjacking Suspect Dies in High-Speed Chase and Crash on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf

On June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a male beating and choking a woman and a possible carjacking in progress.

The victim and suspect were unknown to each other and, according to witnesses, it appeared to be a random attack. A patrol officer, who was nearby, arrived and observed the injured woman on the ground. He also observed the suspect driving away in the victim’s car at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the car southbound onto Mattawoman Beantown Road where the suspect continued driving at high speeds and in a reckless manner. As the suspect approached Poplar Hill Road, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a dump truck.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the driver of the dump truck was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The woman who was assaulted was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/522055/video-video-released-after-carjacking-suspect-died-in-high-speed-chase-and-crash-on-mattawoman-beantown-road-in-waldorf/

Firefighter Succumbs to Injuries After Falling Through Floor at House Fire in Leonardtown

Brice C. Trossbach, 25, sadly died in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on June 27, 2023. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protect and serve our community.

Trossbach was a Naval District Washington Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, having joined the department in August of 2019. His commitment to the community was further demonstrated by his additional service as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, which he served with since 2013.

On June 27th, 2023, St. Mary’s County lost a young man who strived to serve his community. This day the fire service’s brother and sisterhood came together as all St. Mary’s County Fire Departments were placed out of service while firefighters from all parts of Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Virginia, Washington D.C., and other jurisdictions came to provide staffing for our county.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/521968/update-firefighter-succumbs-to-injuries-after-falling-through-floor-at-house-fire-in-leonardtown/



Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Commerce announced that six small, minority, and veteran-owned businesses have been approved for a total of nearly $2.7 million in financial assistance to support business growth in Maryland.

The funding comes in the forms of loans and lines of credit through two state programs—the Military Personnel and Veteran-owned Small Business Loan Program and the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority—and will help the businesses retain 29 workers and create 41 new jobs in the state.

“Today I’m proud to announce major financial assistance for six minority and veteran-owned small businesses here in Maryland,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “These loans and lines of credit will greatly benefit both these businesses and local communities. This is how we create more opportunity and I’m proud to be getting this done alongside Secretary Anderson.”

“These two programs are incredibly important in supporting our small, minority and veteran-owned businesses throughout the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Not only are we proud to assist these businesses with their growth, but we are also thrilled to see them support dozens of jobs and provide good opportunities for Marylanders in the process.”

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/519977/governor-moore-announces-2-7-million-in-financial-support-for-six-small-minority-and-veteran-owned-businesses/

Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man After He Stole a Forklift and Intentionally Ran Over and Killed a 73-Year-Old Waldorf Woman in Home Depot Parking Lot

On July 2, 2023, at 12:40 a.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s located at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at the Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene.

Video surveillance showed the suspect to be a black male wearing only shorts/underwear operating the forklift during the events at Lowe’s.

Officers investigated further and found a deceased female was located trapped under the forklift and evidence that a vehicle had been stolen was located on scene.

The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf.

Through witnesses and security footage, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect in this case.

On July 2 at approximately 8:40 p.m. police located Bryce Brown at his home. Bryce was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with them about the incident.

Brown stated he broken into Lowes through a rear fire door and stole a forklift, using it to cause damage at the store, and he then drove the forklift to Home Depot where he intentionally rammed the forks into a car in the parking lot. Once he did, Brown stated a female got out and tried to flee. Brown told police he intentionally followed her, striking her with the forklift and running over her. Brown stated after she had become tangled in the wheels of the forklift, he took the woman’s car and fled the area. Brown said he did not know the woman prior to the attack, but he did intentionally run her over with the forklift, killing her.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/522135/update-police-arrest-20-year-old-man-after-he-stole-a-fork-lift-an-intentionally-ran-over-and-killed-a-73-year-old-waldorf-woman-in-home-depot-parking-lot/

California Man Charged with Stealing Thousands of Dollars Worth of Bingo Tabs from a St. Mary’s County Charitable Organization

On September 1, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Emergency Services Team along with the Vice Narcotics Division assisted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement unit with the execution of a search and seizure warrant in the 23400 block of Dahlia Court in California, MD.

Once the residence was secured by St. Mary’s County units, detectives entered the residence, and a search was completed.

Upon walking into the living room of the residence, detectives observed at least 5 very large black trash bags filled with opened bingo style pull tabs/holders and alongside the wall were empty boxes which once stored Bingo-style pull tabs which had been discarded into a large pile, at the top of the stairs were new unopened boxed of bingo-style tabs/holders stacked in a pile, and on a table set up in the living room was multiple sheets and ledgers indicating winning numbers from the pull tab boxes which lead detectives to believed someone within the residence may be involved in the selling of pull tabs online to generate illicit income.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/514245/california-man-charged-with-stealing-thousands-of-dollars-worth-of-bingo-tabs-from-a-st-marys-county-charitable-organization/

Waldorf Woman and Washington D.C. Man Charged in Connection to Murder of 18-Year-Old Transgender Woman at Big Dogs in Paradise Bar

On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Big Dogs Paradise Bar, Grille & Liquor Store located at 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault.

Prior to officers arrival, 911 communications relayed information that one victim was shot and fled in a vehicle.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located a silver Toyota sedan parked on the Southbound shoulder of Three Notch Road just south of the business with the victim lying in the passenger seat suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was removed from the vehicle where deputies performed CPR until the arrival of fire and emergency medical services.

The victim was pronounced deceased on he scene a short time later. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, a transgender woman whose first name is Tasiyah, and is also known as Siyah

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) identified Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., 29, of Washington, DC, as a suspect in the homicide of the victim, who was previously identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, a transgender woman whose first name is Tasiyah and is also known as Siyah. Later the same day, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Parks in connection to this homicide.

Parks has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony -Violent Crime, Two counts of Reckless Endangerment from Car, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, investigators with CID, along with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit, located and apprehended Parks on the arrest warrant.

Following an arrest warrant and criminal indictment filed on June 6th, and July 10th, 2023. Erin Nicolle Battle age 29 of Waldorf was taken into custody and has been charged with Murder 1st Degree, Firearm Use/Felony/Violent Crime, and Accessory After Fact Murder 1st and 2nd Degree.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/517912/update-waldorf-woman-charged-in-connection-to-murder-of-18-year-old-transgender-woman-at-big-dogs-in-paradise-bar/

Police Investigating Mother’s Day Brawl at Applebee’s in California, One Juvenile Charged

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at approximately 20:54 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Applebee’s located at 45480 Miramar Way in California, for the reported disturbance in progress.

Witnesses and one 911 caller reported a group of people at the Applebee’s were acting rude and aggressive. One employee stated they were no longer wanting to serve them and the group then left the business without paying.

Multiple members of the group then re-entered the business and began physically assaulting an employee which was captured on video below. It contains violence and strong language.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated the assault is under investigation and with officers reviewing photos and videos of the incidents.

One 15-year-old male was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. Investigation is ongoing and charges may come at a later time.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/520259/video-police-investigating-mothers-day-brawl-at-applebees-in-california-one-juvenile-charged/

Maryland House of Delegate Member Faces Home Invasion and Assault Charges in Calvert County

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at approximately 9:54 p.m., police officers responded to the 1000 block of Stephen Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported Burglary.

According to court documents, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and made contact with the 68-year-old victim and 61-year-old witness.

The victim stated at approximately 9:30 p.m., they were in their home when the suspect, identified as Jeffrie Eugene Long Jr., 26, of Huntingtown, entered the residence through the unlocked front door without being given permission or being invited to enter. The victim stated Long had a metal pipe in his hand when he entered and appeared agitated and stated to the victim “Keep my name off your mouth or I’m going to put you six feet under.”

The victim stated they were in fear for their life and thought Long was going to kill them. Long then fled in a Mercedes-Benz.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/518780/maryland-house-of-delegate-member-faces-home-invasion-and-assault-charges-in-calvert-county/

Police and Youth Football Organization Release Statements on Fight During Football Game in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 2:18pm fights involving bystanders erupted during a youth (U14) football game being held at the Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.

The initial response involved several police units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The fights continued and officers deployed OC spray to stop the fighting and disperse the crowd.

Due to the size of the crowd and continued fighting, assistance was requested from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The situation was brought under

control prior to their arrival, and they were canceled.

Investigation continues into the incident for possible criminal charges against the involved parties.

As of this date, there have been no arrests.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/523872/audio-police-and-youth-football-organization-release-statements-on-fight-during-football-game-in-lexington-park/

26-Year-Old Piney Point Man Killed After Fireworks Accident in Leonardtown

A 26-year-old St. Mary’s County man died early Saturday morning after a firework he was holding exploded, marking the second fireworks-related death this year in Maryland.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane in Leonardtown at around 2:45 a.m. for a man injured after a firework he was holding exploded.

Upon the arrival of EMS, William Michael McFann of Piney Point was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators later concluded that McFann had placed a fireworks mortar tube on his upper chest and attempted to ignite it. The firework then exploded, killing him.

This is the second such tragedy to occur in Maryland in the last few months. Around 9:00 p.m. on July 5, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to Bannister Circle in Waldorf after a caller reported that a man had been injured while setting off fireworks. Damon Hammond, 20, died after a mortar he was holding exploded, causing serious chest and hand injuries that claimed his life.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/524805/update-26-year-old-piney-point-man-killed-after-fireworks-accident-in-leonardtown/

Detectives Make Two Arrests in Double Murder at Jimmie’s Paddock in Charles County

On September 29 at 12:02 a.m., patrol officers responded to Jimmie’s Paddock on Crain Highway in White Plains, after receiving several calls reporting a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The victims have been identified as Mariah Termetrice Logan, 27, of Waldorf, and Paul Ernest Fleming, 36, of Indian Head.

A preliminary investigation revealed that during the evening, for unknown reasons, an altercation took place between two groups at the business, including a male later identified by detectives as James Fred Coffen, 45, of White Plains. Both Fleming and Coffen left the business, at which point gunshots were fired and Fleming was struck. During the shooting, a bullet entered the business and struck Logan who was inside.

Police located Coffen at a residence and placed him under arrest.

Dominic Alonzo Stewart, 54, of District Heights, was with the suspect, James Coffen, when shots were fired in the parking lot. Stewart also fired rounds from a handgun during the incident.

Stewart was located in Virginia and was extradited to Charles County where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/525195/update-detectives-make-second-arrest-in-double-murder-at-jimmies-paddock-in-charles-county/

Police Say 16-Year-Old Waldorf Girl Killed Teen Over Sweet-and-Sour Sauce at McDonald’s

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:10 am, Third District officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a juvenile female seeking treatment for stab wounds.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the stabbing occurred outside of an establishment at the listed location. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Naima Liggon of Waldorf.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile female of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of her arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a knife.

During a court hearing, a police detective told the Juvenile Court judge that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute over sweet-and-sour sauce, which began in the back seat of a car and spilled out on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/524281/police-say-16-year-old-waldorf-girl-killed-teen-over-sweet-and-sour-sauce-at-mcdonalds/

Maryland MVA and Department of Environment Implementing Modernized VEIP Regulations

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and Maryland Department of Environment have announced that modernized Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) regulations adopted in January 2023 will go into effect Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Under the new program rules, vehicle models 2019 or newer with original ownership are exempt from emissions testing for the first six years of the vehicle’s life. After the initial test at the six-year mark, testing is required every two years.

“Vehicles manufactured six years ago or newer have an average pass rate of nearly 99%,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Advancements in vehicle technology mean new vehicles maintain lower emissions levels over a longer period of time.”

The modernized regulations only apply to newly purchased vehicles, which impacts approximately 200,000 vehicles. Change of ownership and out of state vehicles will continue to be treated as used vehicles and therefore be tested two years after the vehicle is purchased.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/525357/maryland-mva-and-department-of-environment-implementing-modernized-veip-regulations/

Police Make Two Arrests in Murder Outside Great Mills Liquor Store

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Criminal Investigations Division have arrested two people in connection with the Saturday morning shooting of Scott Marvin Bernich that took place at St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Great Mills.

Arrested were Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Britny Lee Blankenship, 33, of no fixed address.

Neal and Blankenship were taken into custody and charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

SMCSO patrol units were dispatched Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., to St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, where Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernich was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate care and then flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

https://smnewsnet.com/archives/526230/update-police-make-two-arrests-in-murder-outside-great-mills-liquor-store/

