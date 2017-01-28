Two Arrested for Thefts from Motor Vehicles in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, in Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles.  Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area. Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California and Martie...
Wednesday’s Pet is HARRY

Wednesday’s Pet for 2/1/17 is HARRY Featured Pet: HARRY Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Breed: Beagle/Dachshund Mix Sex: Male Size: Medium (18 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation Harry is an almost 1-year-old beagle-dachshund mix. He is well socialized and always happy. Harry is still young and in training, he will need loving patience as he continues to learn what is acceptable and what is not. He will do great with...
Wanted Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class S. Ditoto and Trooper Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision. A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, Suzanna Marie Fowler, 31, of Lexington Park, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest...
Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assualt

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Trooper Rutkoski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Terry Lee Phillips, 50, of Mechanicsville, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company.  One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival. Phillips was placed under arrest...
Wanted Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug Charges

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estate Drive in Lexington Park to assist another deputy with a conservator. During the investigation, the suspect, David Eric Strain, age 30, of Lexington Park was located in the residence. Deputies confirmed suspect Strain had active arrest warrants. He was placed under arrest, and a search incident revealed suspected Clonazepam in his possession. Additionally, the motor vehicle...
St. Leonard Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 3:45 pm, Corporal Esnes of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver, James A. Farrell, 28 of St. Leonard, became irate and argumentative. He was asked to exit the vehicle. Farrell eventually exited the vehicle after several more times of being ordered to do so. Farrell continued to resist being arrested. He was incarcerated at...
Marbury Man Arrested for Selling Prescription Pills at Gas Station

On Sunday, January 29, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for the report of a subject attempting to sell prescription pills. Upon arrival, officers located the subject near the gas pumps. Based on a witness statement and a K-9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located various narcotic prescription pills. Thomas Wilfred Livers III, 27, of Marbury, was...
Fire Destroys Family Home on North Sandgates Road

On Friday, January 27, 2017, at approximately 11:25 a.m. firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Hughesville were alerted to report of a house fire at 26600 N Sandgates Road, in Mechanicsville. Crews arrived on scene to discover a two story single family home with fire and smoke showing. It took over 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Around 11:25 a.m. neighbors heard loud “booms” coming from their neighbor’s house. They first saw...
UPDATE: Waldorf Man to be Charged in Murder of his Father

1/30/2017: Booking Photo Added. 1/28/2017: On January 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court in Waldorf for the check the welfare call. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located the victim, Carlton Bell Sr., 66, deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The residence was secured and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. The investigation revealed the following: The victim (Carlton...
Weather Related Closings and Delays for Southern Maryland – 1/30/2017

St. Mary’s County St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have a delayed opening of 2 hours for Monday, January 30, 2017, with a Code 1 for employees. St. Mary’s County Non-Public School transportation will operate on a two-hour delay. St. Mary’s County All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. All other programs will operate on time. STS Transit will open on time St. Mary’s County Convenience Centers and St. Andrews...
California Man Arrested for Possession After Short Vehicle Chase

On Monday, January 16, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Maguire of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard when he observed a motor vehicle run a stop sign. DFC Maguire initially stopped the vehicle; however, the vehicle then quickly sped off going through a parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued for nearly two miles attempting to evade the deputy before coming...
UPDATE: Names Released Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/28/2017: On January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:18 p.m. patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover two vehicles in the middle of the roadway. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the two occupants of one of the vehicles deceased on the scene. Members of the...
UPDATE: Malcolm X’s Daughter, Granddaughter Arrested in La Plata

UPDATE: TMZ Reports Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51 of Stark, New Hampshire, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19 are the daughter and granddaughter of Malcolm X. 1/27/2017: On January 25, 2017, a Prince George’s County police officer was on his way home from work when he ran a tag on a U-Haul truck. When he found that the truck had been reported stolen to the Vermont State Police earlier that day, the officer broadcasted a lookout for the vehicle. At approximately 9:50...
Lexington Park Woman Arrested While Snorting Oxycodone with 2-Year-Old Child in Car

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives observed a female, later identified as Crystal Ann Hebb, 27, of Lexington Park, seated inside of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local gas station. Detectives watched as she crushed pills, rolled a dollar bill and quickly ingested the crushed “oxycodone”. She was preparing to drive off, when she was detained by detectives. It was at that time the detectives observed a 2 year old child in the rear seat....
La Plata Man Convicted of Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Jaime Antonio Rivera, age 26, of La Plata, of First Degree Rape, two counts of Second Degree Rape, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor. During the week of June 6, 2016, the victim, who was under 18 years of age, told friends at school that she was being sexually assaulted by Jaime Rivera. Her friends subsequently reported the allegation to...
Deputies in Calvert County will be Conducting Saturation Patrols Throughout Super Bowl Weekend

Sheriff Mike Evans would like the public to know the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our citizens. In 2015, 10,265 people nationwide lost their lives to drunk driving crashes. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office strives to have zero traffic related deaths. Deputies will be conducting extra saturation patrols throughout...
Deputies Respond to 3-Year-Old hit by Vehicle in Driveway

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at approximately 4:30p.m. , units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence on Mallory Square, in Port Republic, for a report of a young child struck by a vehicle in the driveway. It was learned that...
Winter Birds- What the birds want you to know

The life of a bird in the winter is more stressful than many people think – days are often windy and cold; nights are long and even colder. The berry-laden vegetation of summer and fall has withered or been consumed, and most insects have died or become dormant. Finding food can be especially challenging...
Fire Deaths Summon Fire Prevention Awareness

The State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci wants to remind all Marylanders of the importance and value of fire prevention. Nine fire deaths have been recorded during the first 30 days of the New Year. Six of these deaths involved victims under the age of 18. Two victims were over the age of 50...
Firefighters Awarded by Knights of Columbus in Bowie for Life-Saving Actions

The Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department is pleased to announce that Retired Deputy Fire Chief Tyrone Wells and Assistant Fire Chief Darren O. Ware were recognized as The Knights of Columbus “Career Fire Fighter of the Year.” The award presentation was made on Saturday, January 28th, at the Knights of Columbus...
Spring Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Lakes and Streams

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has begun stocking about 338,000 brown, golden and rainbow trout throughout the state ahead of the 2017 fishing season. “The trout stocking program raises several hundred thousand trout at our hatcheries, which are stocked for anglers of all ages and skill levels,” said Maryland Fishing and Boating Services Director David...
Governor Larry Hogan Announces State Retirement Choice Act for the 21st Century Workforce

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the State Retirement Choice Act for the 21st Century Workforce, legislation that will restructure and protect Maryland’s current underperforming employee pension system. The proposed legislation will allow the state to begin paying down the unfunded liability in the current pension system while creating a sustainable retirement system that will...
Former Aide at a PG County School Pleads Guilty to 15 Counts of Production of Child Pornography

Deonte Carraway, age 22, of Glenarden, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, involving 12 minor victims ranging in age from nine to 13 years old. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special...
Intermittent Closures Overnight on Benedict Bridge TONIGHT

On Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Maryland State Highway Administration will be working on the new fender system on MD 231 (Prince Frederick Road/Hallowing Point Road) bridge over Patuxent River (“Benedict Bridge”). Due to the nature of the work, the bridge will have a one way flagging operation from 9 p.m....
Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., on January 29, 2017, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a fatal collision at southbound I-95 at Route 212 (Powder Mill Road) in Beltsville, Maryland. There were two vehicles involved in this collision and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver...
NDW Participate in Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield Annual Exercise

Naval installations in the National Capital Region will participate in the United States Fleet Forces Command annual anti-terrorism/force protection exercise, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SC-CS), Jan. 30-Feb. 10. These Naval installations include Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSF Indian Head...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Death of Corrections Sergeant Charles “Snookie” Miedzinski

It is with great sadness that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of retired Corrections Sergeant Charles Philip Miedzinski, affectionately known as “Snookie.” Snookie retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in September of 1999. He passed away Thursday, January 27, 2017, at his home with his family by his...
Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/30/2017 to 2/3/2017

During the week of January 30 to February 3 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School Indian Head Highway at Smallwood Middle School Berry Road at Berry Elementary School Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday, all...
Suspect in Bowie Double Homicide Injured by Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds

The suspect in a double homicide on Sunday, January 29, 2017, in the city of Bowie is hospitalized with two apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He is identified as 40-year-old Karlief Moye. His last known address is in the 1100 block of La Grande Place in Silver Spring. This morning, at around 2:15 am, officers...
Charles County Entrepreneur Nabs $50,000 Powerball Prize

A Charles County businessman’s visit to his favorite Maryland Lottery retailer to buy a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing made him the biggest winner in the state that night. The entrepreneur visited the Hughesville Sunoco, located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, to buy a $10 quick-pick ticket for the Saturday night...
Prince Georges County Felon Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery and Gun Offenses

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Oswaldo Jariel Bonilla, age 29, of Adelphi, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit an armed commercial robbery, attempted armed robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Chuang also...
Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update

The third round of public meetings on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update will be held in February, March, and April. Five workshops are scheduled, each focused on a different important issue. The first workshop focuses on transportation and is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the College of Southern...
