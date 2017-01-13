On Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an 8-year-old boy was in his driveway in the 6400 block of Pangolin Court, Waldorf, when he stopped in front of his mother’s parked car and knelt down to tie his shoe. His mother, who was unaware her son was in front of the car, entered her vehicle and put the car in motion, striking the child. The child sustained severe injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening....

