Leonardtown Home Destroyed by Fire

On Friday, December 30, 2016, at approximately 2:53 a.m., Firefighters responded to 41436 Challedon Way, Leonardtown, for the report of a house fire. Units arrived on scene and discovered a two story wood framed single family dwelling fully involved It took over 40 minutes for the 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control. The estimated damage to the structure and contents is estimated at over $375,000. The fire is classified as an accident, and caused by discarded smoking materials...
Leonardtown Man Busted with 67 Bags of Heroin in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives began an investigation into the possibility heroin was being sold from a residence on Pump house Lane in Leonardtown. As the investigation continued, it was confirmed  that Javar Charles-Marquis Nolan, 30, was selling heroin from the home. Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant, which was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies. Recovered from the home were 67 individual baggies of heroin (street value $4,500),...
Lexington Park Woman Indicted and Arrested as a Distributor of Prescription Medication.

Vice/Narcotics detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 48, of Lexington Park, as a distributor of prescription medication. Undercover purchases of “Alprozolam” (Xanax) were made by detectives. Laungayan was indicted and subsequently arrested, after which she was held on a no bond status.
Former Maryland City Youth Soccer Coach Charged with Child Abuse

In October 2016, the Department of Social Services received a report of a sexual child abuse. The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit was made aware of the allegation and worked with the Department of Social Services in regards to the sexual abuse complaint. The juvenile victim reported they were sexually abused on two occasions approximately four to eight years ago. The victim identified the suspect as Eris Murray, 55 of the 1700 block of Wolcott Way, in Hanover. The victim...
Police Charge Prince George’s County Man for Poaching

A Prince George’s County man being investigated for trespassing was charged Thursday with 21 counts of poaching. Victor Joston Ross Davis, 28, of Bowie, received citations after he told officers that he killed but did not document or report three deer: two button bucks and a seven-point buck. Officers were called to private property owned by the Fairwood Community Association after residents saw a man dressed in camouflage and carrying a bow walking near a wooded area. When confronted,...
UPDATE: Charles County Arson Suspect Apprehended

UPDATE 12/28/2016: Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, have successfully located and apprehended Eric White (40). White was linked to an arson fire located at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf which occurred on December 15th. Information received after the fire determined White had fled to North Carolina. On December 27, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., White was taken into custody at his parent’s residence in Hickory, North Carolina,...
Two District Heights Men Arrested with a Handgun in Their Vehicle

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were working impaired driver patrols on Crain Highway in Waldorf when an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4100 block for an equipment violation. The driver and two passengers fled on foot and were apprehended by officers. An unloaded revolver, on which the serial number had been filed off, was located a short distance from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed ammunition inside the vehicle. Markquis Williams, 20 of...
Hit and Run Leads to Heroin Charges for 27-Year-Old Friendship Woman

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 pm., Deputy J. Livingston of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Bowie Shop Road/MD Rt. 4, in Huntingtown. Prior to his arrival Deputy N. Barger advised him that witnesses to the accident observed the suspect vehicle (Ford truck with VA tags) turn down Bowie Shop Road. Deputy Livingston activated his emergency lights when he observed a truck matching the description and...
D.C. Man Arrested in Waldorf After Fleeing Police While Driving Intoxicated

On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 1:10 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Berry Road at Middletown Road in Waldorf. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated, travelling eastbound on Berry Road. At the intersection of Berry Road at Crain Highway, the driver ran the red light, hit a bump in the road, and struck and disabled another vehicle in travel. The driver...
Driver Crashes Vehicle in Waldorf After Fleeing Traffic Stop

On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an officer of from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags in the area of Crain Highway at St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Crain Highway. The driver lost control in the area of Crain Highway at VFW Road, and the car left the roadway, striking a building at a car dealership. The...
Building Fire in Waldorf Ruled Accidental

On Sunday, December 25, 2016, firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were alerted to report of a commercial building fire at 2423 Crain Highway, in Waldorf. Crews arrived on scene to discover a single story commercial building on fire, with heavy fire showing thru the roof. It took over 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate. The...
UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Waldorf

UPDATE 12/27/2016 @11:00 a.m.: On December 24, 2016, at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Maryland Route 228 in the area of Bunker Hill Road, in Waldorf. A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Apryle Shareeta Buck, 33, of Clinton, was traveling eastbound on MD Route 228 east of Bunker Hill Road in...
D.C. Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Extradited to St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives have been investigating a drug network which spans across numerous jurisdictions and States from Virginia to New York over the course of the last two years. The drug ring sends individuals into communities with fraudulent “Promethazine-Codeine” prescriptions to be filled and then either pays them or provides drugs to them for each completed transaction. Suspect Kevin Lewis, 24 of Washington, D.C., was with a group of individuals on January 23, 2015, who passed a...
UPDATE: Prince Frederick Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase in St. Mary’s County

During the early morning hours of December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting a motor vehicle collision in the area of Eighteen Wheel Dr. in Ridge, further stating the operator was inside the vehicle “passed out.” Cpl. Jean Vezzosi responded and made contact with the operator, who provided a false name. The deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Once he requested the operator to exit the vehicle, the...
Narcotics Detectives in St. Mary’s County Make Cocaine Bust

During the recent increased holiday patrols performed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Vice/Narcotics detectives and deputies from the COPS Unit combined their efforts in a covert crime prevention operation. The operation took place in a shopping center and detectives observed Joseph Henry Payne, 38 of Lexington Park, meet with another individual, suspect Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48 of Great Mills. Detectives observed a drug transaction between the two and both suspects were detained. Cocaine, more than $2,200...
Tax Preparedness Series: What to Do Before the Tax Year Ends on Dec. 31

As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers there are things they should do now to get ready for filing season. For most taxpayers, Dec. 31 is the last day to take actions that will impact their 2016 tax returns. For example, charitable contributions are deductible in the year made....
PG Detectives Seek Community’s Help Finding Suspect Wanted for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in 1999

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit are seeking help from our community in locating a man wanted in connection with a rape investigation. The suspect is 44-year-old Richard Cedric Taylor. His last known address is the 3900 block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills. On June 6, 1999, at...
Public’s Help Sought in Finding Man who Stole Liquor in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, December 11, 2016, at 5:30 p.m.,the suspect removed a bottle of Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon vodka from the shelf of Vino 2 Wine & Liquors and hid it under his clothing. He then left the store without paying for it. He was last seen driving away in a white pickup truck. The suspect...
Police in St. Mary’s County Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Energy Drink/Cigarette Thief

On Sunday, December 11, 2016, at 5:45 p.m., the suspect picked up an energy drink and walked up to a unattended counter of the Charlotte Hall Wawa. Once there he reached over the counter and removed a pack of Newport cigarettes. The suspect then left the Wawa without paying for either item. The Wawa is...
Record-Breaking Year for Maryland Natural Resources

From record participation in First Day Hikes to record water clarity in the Chesapeake Bay, 2016 was a banner year for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Here is a chronological rundown of some our “new” records: January Maryland Hosted Record 2,100 First Day Hikers April Winners Named in Color Maryland Green Contest 53,000 Acres...
Suspect Dead After Shooting Queen Anne’s Co. Deputy

At the request of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a suspect in a domestic violence situation who shot and wounded a deputy sheriff before being fatally wounded by the injured deputy early this morning. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy is...
Police in St. Mary’s County Need Help Identifying Liquor Thief

On Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 9:25  p.m., the suspect removed two bottles of Ciroc flavored vodka from the shelf of the Leonardtown McKay’s Foodland grocery store and placed them under his clothing. The suspect then left the store without paying for the liquor and fled on a bicycle. The McKay’s Foodland is located...
Wilson Parran Named Calvert County Deputy County Administrator

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the selection of Wilson Parran as Calvert County’s Deputy County Administrator. Parran will begin this newly established position Jan. 30, 2017. Parran has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in information technology and telecommunications, holding several positions in state and...
Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Season Reopens

The winter portion of the firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6 in Deer Management Region B, which includes all but the westernmost Maryland counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during that period. Additionally, hunters in Caroline County may use a rifle or handgun...
Defense Contractor Agrees to $4.535 Million Settlement for Alleged False Claim Act Violations

Advanced C4 Solutions, Inc. agreed today to pay $4.535 million to the United States to settle allegations that it submitted inflated invoices to the government for work performed at Joint Base Andrews. The settlement was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Brigadier General Keith M. Givens, Commander...
Fire Sprinkler Activation Stops Fire and Saves Lives at Seniors Apartments

Deputy State fire Marshals investigated an accidental fire that occurred at the Morningside House of St. Charles four-story assisted living facility at 70 Village street in Waldorf, Charles County. The property is owned and operated by the Senior Lifestyle Corporation. The 11:47 p.m. fire activated the smoke detection system and fire sprinkler system allowing...
Wednesday’s Pet is Buster Brown

Wednesday’s Pet for 12/28/16 is Buster Brown Featured Pet: Buster Brown Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines Breed: Chihuahua/Min Pin Mix Sex: Male Size: Small (8 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $325.00 (See Procedures on Rescue’s site) http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html Buster Brown is a handsome 1-year-old Chihuahua mixed with maybe...
Reminder: Handgun Purchase Application Process Goes On-Line January 1st

As part of Maryland State Police efforts to improve customer service, the process of applying to purchase a regulated firearm is moving from paper forms filled out by hand, to an on-line automated system expected to increase efficiency and improve the process for both customers and firearms dealers. Beginning January 1, 2017, persons applying...
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Prince George’s County

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on December 27, 2016, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue (Route 1), north of the ICC (Route 200) for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.  Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on Baltimore Avenue when it struck...
Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 12/26/2016 to 12/30/2016

During the week of December 26 to December 30, 2016, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Indian Head Hwy. at Smallwood Middle School Berry Rd. at Jenifer Elementary School Berry Rd. at Berry Elementary School Middletown Rd. at Westlake High School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday, all year long,...
Fire Destroys Home in Coltons Point

On Thursday, December 22, 2016 at approximately 5:25 a.m., firefighters from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to a house fire at 20171 Windy Lane, in Coltons Point. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2wo story wood framed single family dwelling with heavy fire showing. The total damages to...
Five-Year-Old Boy Shows Support for Law Enforcement Officers

With a series of small gestures, Brady hopes to make one BIG impact in his community. According to Brady’s mom, “He doesn’t like it when his friends say cops are bad or that they are scared of them. He wants everyone to know that police are amazing and here to help keep us safe.”...
