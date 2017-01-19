Accident Involving School Bus in Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Poplar Hill Road which involved a school bus and two other vehicles. The call came in on Friday, January 20, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an accident involving a school bus. Preliminary investigation reveals a vehicle, which was occupied by only the driver, reportedly struck the side of the school bus, went on to strike another car, and then became disabled. There were 8 occupants...
Police Arrest Five Suspects in Shooting that Occurred in Prince Frederick

On January 18, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made 5 arrests related to the shooting that took place January 13th on Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick. The arrests were the result of tireless work of the Calvert Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police. Several leads were developed and investigated thoroughly. It was learned during the investigation the same group of suspects were involved in an armed robbery and assault that took place January 12,...
Attempted Car Jacker Still on the Loose in Calvert County

On January 17, 2017, at approximately 9:20 a.m. deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dalyrmple Road at Hardesty Road, in Sunderland for a report of an attempted carjacking. The female victim had left the area, but reported that while she was driving near that intersection she noticed a white male who appeared to be in distress. The victim had to stop the vehicle in order to avoid hitting the male. Once the vehicle...
St.Mary’s County MSP and Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 1/19/2017

The following information was provided by the of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. On January 17, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47000 block of Greenleaf Road in Lexington Park for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim alleged the suspect, Katwinis Shariko Faxon, age 31, of Lexington Park, scratched the victim with her fingernails and then obtained a sword and chased...
La Plata Man Caught Stealing Trail Camera

A trail camera that was stolen from private land in Charles County transmitted pictures of the suspect that led officers right to the man’s front door. Paul Anthony Triola, 42, of La Plata was charged Tuesday, January 17, 2017, with theft, trespassing and intentionally interfering with a hunter. A hunter called officers December 10, 2016, to report that a trail camera was stolen from property he has leased for about five years. Before it was turned off, the camera...
UPDATE: Traffic Stop After Home Invasion Leads to Gun and Drug Charges for Lexington Park Man

UPDATE 1/19/2017: Savoy was released after posting the established bond ($25,000) pending further action by judicial authorities. Charging Documents for this arrest have been uploaded to our site, CLICK HERE to read them. 1/18/2017: On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Sgt. K. Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a motor vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Pegg Road suspected of being involved in an armed robbery/home invasion investigation. A vehicle stop was performed, and a strong...
Outstanding Theft Warrants for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Theft Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers...
Standoff with Police in Lusby Ends Peacefully

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party indicating there was an adult male at a residence on White Sands Drive threatening to harm himself with a shotgun. Patrol units arrived and attempted to make contact with the individual. While patrol deputies were on the scene, contact was made with the suspect by phone. He indicated he was not coming out, and he would shoot anyone...
La Plata Man Arrested for Sexualy Assaulting a Juvenile

During the early morning hours on December 24, 2016, Darin Leray Mann, 51 of La Plata, reportedly touched a juvenile female inappropriately in his home. The incident was reported to a detective from the Charles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit. Evidence was collected and on January 12, 2017, officers arrested and charged Mann with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff’s Deputies Apprehend Burglary Suspect

On January 6, 2017, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrants Unit located and arrested David Wayne Williams, 52 of Indian Head, who was wanted for a number of burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges. Williams is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Capitol Heights Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery at Waldorf Restaurant

On September 7, 2015 at 10:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed the victim was confronted by an unknown female suspect who placed a gun to her head and demanded money. U.S. currency and property was surrendered, and the suspect fled. During the course of the investigation, Jamilla Williams, 24 of Capitol Heights, was identified as being...
Outstanding DUI Warrants for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding DUI Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS...
Two Charged with Assault at Detention Center in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported disturbance. Inmate Antonio George Queen, 23, of Park Hall, put salt and pepper packets down the back of Derrick Justin Connolly, 30, of St. Inigoes, while he was seated at a table. Queen then ran and locked himself in Connolly’s cell causing Connolly to grab Queen around the neck to forcefully remove him...
Man Shot in Prince Frederick, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Friday January 13, 2017,, at about 7:30 p.m. police responded to Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick for a report of an assault involving a gun. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located an adult male victim with gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, described as a thin black male, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and is alert and conscious. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the...
Lexington Park Man Charged with Sex Offenses Involving a Minor

On January 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile female. Based on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) assumed the investigation with assistance from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services (CPS). The investigation revealed, over a period of time, Steven Michael Myers, 32, of Lexington Park, and the juvenile exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages. During the course of the conversation, Myers...
Sheriff’s Deputies from Charles County Sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals

It’s Friday, January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, and 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers will be on the front lines as well as patrolling waterways to help provide security and protection during the Inauguration. On Thursday, January 19, 2017, 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers, along with law enforcement officers from other agencies, were sworn in...
Blackjack Soars over Southern Maryland

The RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) flew for the first time from Patuxent River Naval Air Station Webster Outlying Field, Maryland, in December. Before flying at Webster Field, the system conducted testing at the manufacturer Insitu’s facility, in Boardman, Oregon, as well as at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadrons (VMUs) on the East...
Wednesday’s Pet is Dexter

Wednesday’s Pet for 1/18/2017 Dexter Featured Pet: Dexter Rescue Group: St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL) Breed: Beagle Sex: Male Size: Medium Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $250.00 Dexter is a cute little Beagle. He has had obedience training from Think Like A Dog and graduated with excellence! Dexter is...
$1.35 Million Jackpot-Winning Multi-Match Ticket Sold in Glen Burnie

A lucky Multi-Match player will be starting 2017 in style after purchasing a jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.35 million in Glen Burnie for the Jan. 16, 2017, drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 19, 22, 25, 27, 28 and 33 was sold at the Atomoco gas station located at 7444 Furnace Branch Road in...
Troopers Investigate Shooting At Vehicle on Route 301 In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police and area law enforcement are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle and suspect who is believed to have fired a shot at a truck tractor on Route 301 in Prince George’s County on January 16, 2017. A Baltimore County man was the victim of the assault. He was uninjured in...
PGPD Seeks Community’s Help to Identify Homicide Victim

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department today released a composite sketch of the victim shot and killed Sunday night in Hillcrest Heights. Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying her so her family can be notified. On January 15, 2017, at about 10:10 pm, the victim was found...
Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/16/2017 to 1/20/2017

During the week of January 16 to January 20 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday, all...
Governor Larry Hogan Announces 2017 Justice for Victims Initiative

Thursday January 12, 2017 Governor Larry Hogan announced the 2017 Justice for Victims Initiative. The initiative introduced a series of proposals to help prevent future victims of crime and to stop repeat offenders. This legislation is initiated to deter sex offenders, prosecute human traffickers, support victims of crime, and toughen penalties for repeat DUI...
Sheriff Berry Meets with Members of Inspired Millennials

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, Sheriff Berry met with members of Inspired Millennials – a local group of youth and adults seeking to build strong communities and strong leaders in Charles County. The founders of the group – Carl Barnett and his wife, Diedra Barnett – volunteer their time to mentor young adults about...
Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision at the eastbound Route 198 (Sandy Spring Road) ramp to northbound I-95, Laurel, Maryland. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located off the road and overturned in the woods off the...
NASA Contractor is Maryland’s Newest Millionaire

One minute she was hungry, a Prince George’s County woman told Maryland Lottery officials, and the next minute she couldn’t imagine eating a bite. That was her reaction to discovering a $1 million scratch-off prize while waiting for her order at a restaurant. “I scratched my 100x The Cash ticket there at the table...
WWII Veteran Who Lost His Home in Fire is Halfway to Reaching Goal to Rebuild

David Triantos who is 88 and a veteran of WWII lost his wife of 50 years in September. His only asset was his home. On December 20, 2016, his entire home and car burnt to the ground, His family found out that he had somehow cancelled his home insurance, leaving him penniless and hopeless. He...
Pax River Sailor Named Regional Junior Sailor of the Year 2016

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Timothy Godden, of Naval Air Station’s Air Operations Department, was named Naval District Washington’s Junior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Dec. 20. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commandant, Naval District Washington, spoke of the professionalism and dedication necessary...
New Smoke Alarm Law Reminder

A new state law aimed at reducing home fire deaths went into effect on July 1, 2013.  It requires replacement of any battery-only operated smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old with a unit powered by a 10-year sealed-in battery having a “Hush” button feature – ultimately affecting more than 800,000 Maryland...
Maryland State Highway Administration Issues Statement on Tragic Death of Worker in Anne Arundel County

Following the tragic incident yesterday afternoon in which a driver struck and killed a flag person in an active work zone, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) State Highway Administration (SHA) expresses its condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Rodney Chase, employed by PDI Sheets, Inc. “We mourn the loss of a...
Former Boston Celtic Chris Herren to Speak about Drug Addiction at St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Former Boston Celtic and NBA legend Chris Herren will be the featured speaker in local presentations on drug addiction during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, January 22-28, 2017. In addition to student assemblies at Leonardtown High School, Great Mills High School, and Chopticon High School on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, and Wednesday, January...
Security Awareness for Taxpayers: The Tax Community Needs Your Help

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office and the federal Internal Revenue Service are doing everything they can to protect Marylanders from identity theft. But officials at both agencies urge Marylanders to take steps necessary to protect their personal and financial data. Cybercriminals continue to steal enormous amounts of personal data from outside the tax system and...
