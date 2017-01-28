On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, in Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area. Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California and Martie...
Wednesday’s Pet for 2/1/17 is HARRY Featured Pet: HARRY Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Breed: Beagle/Dachshund Mix Sex: Male Size: Medium (18 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation Harry is an almost 1-year-old beagle-dachshund mix. He is well socialized and always happy. Harry is still young and in training, he will need loving patience as he continues to learn what is acceptable and what is not. He will do great with...
On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class S. Ditoto and Trooper Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision. A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, Suzanna Marie Fowler, 31, of Lexington Park, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest...
On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Trooper Rutkoski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Terry Lee Phillips, 50, of Mechanicsville, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company. One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival. Phillips was placed under arrest...
On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estate Drive in Lexington Park to assist another deputy with a conservator. During the investigation, the suspect, David Eric Strain, age 30, of Lexington Park was located in the residence. Deputies confirmed suspect Strain had active arrest warrants. He was placed under arrest, and a search incident revealed suspected Clonazepam in his possession. Additionally, the motor vehicle...
On Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 3:45 pm, Corporal Esnes of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver, James A. Farrell, 28 of St. Leonard, became irate and argumentative. He was asked to exit the vehicle. Farrell eventually exited the vehicle after several more times of being ordered to do so. Farrell continued to resist being arrested. He was incarcerated at...
On Sunday, January 29, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for the report of a subject attempting to sell prescription pills. Upon arrival, officers located the subject near the gas pumps. Based on a witness statement and a K-9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located various narcotic prescription pills. Thomas Wilfred Livers III, 27, of Marbury, was...
On Friday, January 27, 2017, at approximately 11:25 a.m. firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District and Hughesville were alerted to report of a house fire at 26600 N Sandgates Road, in Mechanicsville. Crews arrived on scene to discover a two story single family home with fire and smoke showing. It took over 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Around 11:25 a.m. neighbors heard loud “booms” coming from their neighbor’s house. They first saw...
1/30/2017: Booking Photo Added. 1/28/2017: On January 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court in Waldorf for the check the welfare call. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located the victim, Carlton Bell Sr., 66, deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The residence was secured and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. The investigation revealed the following: The victim (Carlton...
St. Mary’s County St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have a delayed opening of 2 hours for Monday, January 30, 2017, with a Code 1 for employees. St. Mary’s County Non-Public School transportation will operate on a two-hour delay. St. Mary’s County All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. All other programs will operate on time. STS Transit will open on time St. Mary’s County Convenience Centers and St. Andrews...
On Monday, January 16, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Maguire of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard when he observed a motor vehicle run a stop sign. DFC Maguire initially stopped the vehicle; however, the vehicle then quickly sped off going through a parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued for nearly two miles attempting to evade the deputy before coming...
UPDATE 1/28/2017: On January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:18 p.m. patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover two vehicles in the middle of the roadway. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the two occupants of one of the vehicles deceased on the scene. Members of the...
UPDATE: TMZ Reports Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51 of Stark, New Hampshire, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19 are the daughter and granddaughter of Malcolm X. 1/27/2017: On January 25, 2017, a Prince George’s County police officer was on his way home from work when he ran a tag on a U-Haul truck. When he found that the truck had been reported stolen to the Vermont State Police earlier that day, the officer broadcasted a lookout for the vehicle. At approximately 9:50...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives observed a female, later identified as Crystal Ann Hebb, 27, of Lexington Park, seated inside of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local gas station. Detectives watched as she crushed pills, rolled a dollar bill and quickly ingested the crushed “oxycodone”. She was preparing to drive off, when she was detained by detectives. It was at that time the detectives observed a 2 year old child in the rear seat....
Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Jaime Antonio Rivera, age 26, of La Plata, of First Degree Rape, two counts of Second Degree Rape, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor. During the week of June 6, 2016, the victim, who was under 18 years of age, told friends at school that she was being sexually assaulted by Jaime Rivera. Her friends subsequently reported the allegation to...
