UPDATE 1/28/2017: On January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:18 p.m. patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover two vehicles in the middle of the roadway. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the two occupants of one of the vehicles deceased on the scene. Members of the...
On January 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court in Waldorf for the check the welfare call. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located the victim, Carlton Bell Sr., 66, deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The residence was secured and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. The investigation revealed the following: The victim (Carlton Bell Sr.) and suspect (Carlton...
UPDATE: TMZ Reports Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51 of Stark, New Hampshire, and Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19 are the daughter and granddaughter of Malcolm X. 1/27/2017: On January 25, 2017, a Prince George’s County police officer was on his way home from work when he ran a tag on a U-Haul truck. When he found that the truck had been reported stolen to the Vermont State Police earlier that day, the officer broadcasted a lookout for the vehicle. At approximately 9:50...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives observed a female, later identified as Crystal Ann Hebb, 27, of Lexington Park, seated inside of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local gas station. Detectives watched as she crushed pills, rolled a dollar bill and quickly ingested the crushed “oxycodone”. She was preparing to drive off, when she was detained by detectives. It was at that time the detectives observed a 2 year old child in the rear seat....
Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Jaime Antonio Rivera, age 26, of La Plata, of First Degree Rape, two counts of Second Degree Rape, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor. During the week of June 6, 2016, the victim, who was under 18 years of age, told friends at school that she was being sexually assaulted by Jaime Rivera. Her friends subsequently reported the allegation to...
On Thursday, January 19, 2017 defendant Cleveland Dwight Hall III, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, was found guilty of failing to register on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry. Hall was ordered to register after being convicted in 2007 and 2011 of two separate sex offenses involving children. Hall is currently on probation for a third degree sex offense and illegal possession of a registered firearm. He will be sentenced for his failure to comply with the sex offender registry on...
Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged two suspects in the murder of Juan Gonzalez-Mejia last Saturday. The suspects are 25-year-old Byron Leon-Ramos of the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf and 24-year-old Selvin Romero-Leon of the 3600 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. On January 21, 2017, at approximately 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded...
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Accokeek. The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified. On January 25, 2017, at approximately 7:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to Berry Road and Indian Head Highway for a collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation reveals an SUV struck the victim who was in the westbound lane of Berry Road. He was also struck by two...
On January 20 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Cpl. T. Lee of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located a single vehicle crash on Woodville Road near O’Toole Place in Waldorf. Cpl. Lee, who was off duty, stopped to assist the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Leonel Rondon, 25, of Waldorf. Rondon began acting suspiciously, and Cpl. Lee requested additional officers to respond. When officers arrived, they located Rondon walking away from the scene. When...
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Driving Without a License Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME...
On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the man seen in the videos below came into the ABC Liquors and Lounge located on Three Notch Road in California, and stole a purse hanging on the back of a woman’s bar stool. In the first video the man can be seen entering the bar from outside, he enters the bar at 11:42:27. The man can be seen in the second video concealing the purse at 11:44:46 and taking it...
On January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:252 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings. No was injured, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email...
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, Devonte Twain Harrod. He was last seen in the Lexington Park area on January 8, 2017. Devonte Twain Harrod is described as Age: 17 Height: 5’11” Weight: 135 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.
On November 14, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the front door of a liquor store located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Once inside, the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, locked the front door and then pointed the shotgun at the store clerk. The suspect walked behind the customer counter and forced the store clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect stole money from the cash registers and then...
Wednesday’s Pet for 1-25-17 WHITEY Featured Pet: Whitey Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue Breed: American Bully Sex: Male Size: Medium Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $250.00 Whitey and two females were surrendered to a local shelter. While in rescue, we have learned Whitey walks great on a leash and is house trained. He always has a smile on his sweet face and has a wonderful personality. He is looking for a dependable, loving family. If...
A Charles County businessman’s visit to his favorite Maryland Lottery retailer to buy a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing made him the biggest winner in the state that night. The entrepreneur visited the Hughesville Sunoco, located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, to buy a $10 quick-pick ticket for the Saturday night...
U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Oswaldo Jariel Bonilla, age 29, of Adelphi, on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit an armed commercial robbery, attempted armed robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Chuang also...
On Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Maryland State Highway Administration will be working on the new fender system on MD 231 (Prince Frederick Road/Hallowing Point Road) bridge over Patuxent River (“Benedict Bridge”). Due to the nature of the work, the bridge will have a one way flagging operation from 9 p.m....
The third round of public meetings on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update will be held in February, March, and April. Five workshops are scheduled, each focused on a different important issue. The first workshop focuses on transportation and is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the College of Southern...
On January 24, 2017 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Billingsley Road at St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a convenience store. An investigation revealed that a 66-year-old male from Bryans Road was attempting to...
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announced today it will dedicate a new Prince Frederick animal shelter in honor of former Calvert County Commissioner Linda Kelley. The Owings resident is widely known as a vocal and committed advocate of animal rights and their safe and humane treatment. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter...
On January 10, 2017, Deputy First Class Jeffrey Denton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was presented with the American Legion Law Officer of the Year award for 2016. The award was presented to him at Post 85 in Huntingtown. Calvert County Commander Jay Bolles, from post 274, presented Dfc. Denton with a plaque...
“Yesterday, President Trump issued an Executive Order. He imposed a hiring freeze on the federal workforce. It was not only a freeze, but an attack on those serving our country and a misguided action that will achieve the opposite of what is intended. “For those who are listening in the chamber, Mr. Speaker, let...
Looking for a job? Plan to attend the 2017 Tri-County Job and Career Fair on March 28 at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus. “The college holds the annual fair as both a service to our students and the community as a whole,” said Lisa Warren, Senior Associate Director of Career Services...
On the heels of continued progress of the Advanced Arresting Gear’s test program, to include completion of the 350th trap of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in December, senior Navy officials announced the decision to continue with AAG as its choice of recovery system aboard the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). The determination...
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following February monthly promotions and reminders: National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month (Wednesday, Feb. 1- Tuesday, Feb. 28) February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. When your pet is spayed or neutered, it will improve your pet’s health, reduce unruly behavior, and help you save on the cost of...
After years of playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs and other games, a retired nurse from Glen Burnie found an instant ticket that delivered a real treat – a $50,000 top prize! “It’s a miracle,” said the happy grandmother of five. “You don’t know how to feel. I still feel kind of numb, kind of otherworldly....
During the week of January 23 to January 27 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday,...
The Nammo Group, based in Norway, will bring more than 130 new manufacturing jobs to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head in Southern Maryland over the next five years. As part of an agreement signed today, Nammo Energetics Indian Head, a Maryland corporation, will partner with the installation’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division...
When William Bailey walked into the package goods section of the Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie this week to check his Powerball tickets, he was hoping he could cash them for enough money to buy a few more tickets. Instead, he got the surprise of a lifetime: One of the 58-year-old’s tickets was worth...
On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a serious accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mattapany Road, in Lexington Park. Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, with both vehicles off the roadway. The male driver of...
Standing on the steps of the historic Maryland State House, Governor Larry Hogan unveiled a series of sweeping ethics reform proposals to target conflicts of interest and corruption among state officials, increase transparency and public access to state government, and reform the county liquor board nominating process following a string of fraud and bribery...
