The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Poplar Hill Road which involved a school bus and two other vehicles. The call came in on Friday, January 20, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m. regarding an accident involving a school bus. Preliminary investigation reveals a vehicle, which was occupied by only the driver, reportedly struck the side of the school bus, went on to strike another car, and then became disabled. There were 8 occupants...
On January 18, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made 5 arrests related to the shooting that took place January 13th on Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick. The arrests were the result of tireless work of the Calvert Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police. Several leads were developed and investigated thoroughly. It was learned during the investigation the same group of suspects were involved in an armed robbery and assault that took place January 12,...
On January 17, 2017, at approximately 9:20 a.m. deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dalyrmple Road at Hardesty Road, in Sunderland for a report of an attempted carjacking. The female victim had left the area, but reported that while she was driving near that intersection she noticed a white male who appeared to be in distress. The victim had to stop the vehicle in order to avoid hitting the male. Once the vehicle...
The following information was provided by the of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. On January 17, 2017, Deputy First Class J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47000 block of Greenleaf Road in Lexington Park for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim alleged the suspect, Katwinis Shariko Faxon, age 31, of Lexington Park, scratched the victim with her fingernails and then obtained a sword and chased...
A trail camera that was stolen from private land in Charles County transmitted pictures of the suspect that led officers right to the man’s front door. Paul Anthony Triola, 42, of La Plata was charged Tuesday, January 17, 2017, with theft, trespassing and intentionally interfering with a hunter. A hunter called officers December 10, 2016, to report that a trail camera was stolen from property he has leased for about five years. Before it was turned off, the camera...
UPDATE 1/19/2017: Savoy was released after posting the established bond ($25,000) pending further action by judicial authorities. Charging Documents for this arrest have been uploaded to our site, CLICK HERE to read them. 1/18/2017: On Thursday, January 12, 2017, Sgt. K. Moritz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a motor vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Pegg Road suspected of being involved in an armed robbery/home invasion investigation. A vehicle stop was performed, and a strong...
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Theft Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers...
On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party indicating there was an adult male at a residence on White Sands Drive threatening to harm himself with a shotgun. Patrol units arrived and attempted to make contact with the individual. While patrol deputies were on the scene, contact was made with the suspect by phone. He indicated he was not coming out, and he would shoot anyone...
During the early morning hours on December 24, 2016, Darin Leray Mann, 51 of La Plata, reportedly touched a juvenile female inappropriately in his home. The incident was reported to a detective from the Charles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit. Evidence was collected and on January 12, 2017, officers arrested and charged Mann with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing.
On January 6, 2017, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrants Unit located and arrested David Wayne Williams, 52 of Indian Head, who was wanted for a number of burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges. Williams is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
On September 7, 2015 at 10:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed the victim was confronted by an unknown female suspect who placed a gun to her head and demanded money. U.S. currency and property was surrendered, and the suspect fled. During the course of the investigation, Jamilla Williams, 24 of Capitol Heights, was identified as being...
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding DUI Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS...
On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported disturbance. Inmate Antonio George Queen, 23, of Park Hall, put salt and pepper packets down the back of Derrick Justin Connolly, 30, of St. Inigoes, while he was seated at a table. Queen then ran and locked himself in Connolly’s cell causing Connolly to grab Queen around the neck to forcefully remove him...
On Friday January 13, 2017,, at about 7:30 p.m. police responded to Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick for a report of an assault involving a gun. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located an adult male victim with gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, described as a thin black male, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and is alert and conscious. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the...
On January 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile female. Based on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) assumed the investigation with assistance from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services (CPS). The investigation revealed, over a period of time, Steven Michael Myers, 32, of Lexington Park, and the juvenile exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages. During the course of the conversation, Myers...
