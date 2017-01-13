Outstanding DUI Warrants for St. Mary’s County

Outstanding DUI Warrants for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding DUI Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS...
Read More »

Two Charged with Assault at Detention Center in St. Mary’s County

Two Charged with Assault at Detention Center in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported disturbance. Inmate Antonio George Queen, 23, of Park Hall, put salt and pepper packets down the back of Derrick Justin Connolly, 30, of St. Inigoes, while he was seated at a table. Queen then ran and locked himself in Connolly’s cell causing Connolly to grab Queen around the neck to forcefully remove him...
Read More »

Man Shot in Prince Frederick, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

Man Shot in Prince Frederick, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Friday January 13, 2017,, at about 7:30 p.m. police responded to Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick for a report of an assault involving a gun. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located an adult male victim with gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, described as a thin black male, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and is alert and conscious. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the...
Read More »

Lexington Park Man Charged with Sex Offenses Involving a Minor

Lexington Park Man Charged with Sex Offenses Involving a Minor

On January 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile female. Based on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) assumed the investigation with assistance from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services (CPS). The investigation revealed, over a period of time, Steven Michael Myers, 32, of Lexington Park, and the juvenile exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages. During the course of the conversation, Myers...
Read More »

Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Teen in Charles County

Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Teen in Charles County

UPDATE 1/13/2017: The missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey, was located unharmed in Charles County with the help of tips from the community. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their assistance. 1/12/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey. She was last seen in the Bushwood area on December 19, 2016. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allissa Lacey is asked to contact the...
Read More »

Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested on Gun Charges

Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested on Gun Charges

On Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:01 am, Trooper M. Johnson and Cpl. M. Grimes from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Hemlock Way in Great Mills for a warrant service. They arrived on scene and observed a dark SUV occupied with two subjects in the driveway.  The troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The...
Read More »

Lexington Park Man Arrested by State Police After Brief Vehicle and Foot Chase

Lexington Park Man Arrested by State Police After Brief Vehicle and Foot Chase

On Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm, Trooper J. Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 246 at Westbury Blvd. for a traffic infraction. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with the driver, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 26, of Lexington Park and detected the odor of marijuana. Shields handed him suspected marijuana and a baggie containing additional suspected marijuana. Tpr. Mulhearn then advised Shields to step out of the vehicle....
Read More »

Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen robbery that occurred outside of a drug store located at the corner of Leonardtown Road and St. Charles Parkway. On January 11, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking near the side of the store when he was approached by a male who asked for money. The victim agreed...
Read More »

Waldorf Woman Served a Criminal Summons for Attempted Arson

Waldorf Woman Served a Criminal Summons for Attempted Arson

Deputy State Fire Marshals served a Criminal Summons to Amanda Rishee Robinson, 39, of Waldorf at her place of employment today after determining she was responsible for the attempted arson in December of last year at 28370 Woodburn Hill Road in Apartment #6 in Mechanicsville. On December 29, 2016, at 7:41 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment for a reported burglary and theft complaint.  Upon arrival, deputies observed a strong odor of gasoline inside...
Read More »

Daily Fantasy Sports Now Regulated in Md. to Ensure Fairness, Protect Consumers

Daily Fantasy Sports Now Regulated in Md. to Ensure Fairness, Protect Consumers

With daily fantasy sports games drawing in hundreds of thousands of Marylanders, regulations took effect Monday, January 2, to help ensure the games are fair and that winners pay appropriate Maryland taxes. “Daily online fantasy sports games have a significant presence in Maryland,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “It is entirely appropriate that we enforce basic rules to ensure the games are fair, anti-competitive abuses are declared out of bounds, and appropriate taxes are paid.” The new Maryland regulations:...
Read More »

Dine Out During Calvert County’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week

Dine Out During Calvert County’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week

Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cookery and offer delicious and budget-friendly deals during the fifth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 17-26. Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare is fresh seafood, Italian cuisine or anything in between, Restaurant Week has something to satisfy every palate. “Restaurant Week has become an annual favorite event...
Read More »

8-Year-Old Child Accidentally Ran Over in Own Driveway in Waldorf

8-Year-Old Child Accidentally Ran Over in Own Driveway in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an 8-year-old boy was in his driveway in the 6400 block of Pangolin Court, Waldorf, when he stopped in front of his mother’s parked car and knelt down to tie his shoe. His mother, who was unaware her son was in front of the car, entered her vehicle and put the car in motion, striking the child. The child sustained severe injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening....
Read More »

Drayden Man Continues to Illegally Harvest Crabs and Oysters Again and Again in Maryland

Drayden Man Continues to Illegally Harvest Crabs and Oysters Again and Again in Maryland

A St. Mary’s County was charged Friday with multiple violations of regulations after he was seen harvesting oysters inside a sanctuary. Officers on surveillance saw Steven Gary Adams, 68, of Drayden, hand tonging more than a mile inside the St. Mary’s River Oyster Sanctuary at 4:15 a.m. When Adams returned to shore a short time later, officers stopped him. They found seven untagged plastic containers with unmeasured oysters behind a tree. The federal Food and Drug Administration requires tagging...
Read More »

Waldorf Man Steals Car Warming Up at Home in La Plata

Waldorf Man Steals Car Warming Up at Home in La Plata

On Jan. 6, 2017, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Charles County Sheriff’s officers observed a car that had just been reported stolen from La Plata, traveling at a high rate of speed on St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf. Officers were able to successfully stop the car. The driver, Matthew Kyle Bacon, 18, of Waldorf, was turned over to La Plata police officers. The car had been left warming in front of the owner’s home prior to it being stolen.
Read More »

Mechanicsville Man Caught Flushing Cocaine Down Toilet During Drug Raid

Mechanicsville Man Caught Flushing Cocaine Down Toilet During Drug Raid

Antoine Gerald Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville was identified as a distributor of cocaine. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Herbert’s Mechanicsville home. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), K-9, and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies assisted in executing that search warrant. As EST membered entered the hallway, they encountered suspect Herbert. Suspect Herbert failed to follow commands and was believed to be destroying evidence by flushing cocaine down...
Read More »

More from Top News

Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/16/2017 to 1/20/2017

Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/16/2017 to 1/20/2017

During the week of January 16 to January 20 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday, all...
Read More »

Governor Larry Hogan Announces 2017 Justice for Victims Initiative

Governor Larry Hogan Announces 2017 Justice for Victims Initiative

Thursday January 12, 2017 Governor Larry Hogan announced the 2017 Justice for Victims Initiative. The initiative introduced a series of proposals to help prevent future victims of crime and to stop repeat offenders. This legislation is initiated to deter sex offenders, prosecute human traffickers, support victims of crime, and toughen penalties for repeat DUI...
Read More »

Sheriff Berry Meets with Members of Inspired Millennials

Sheriff Berry Meets with Members of Inspired Millennials

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, Sheriff Berry met with members of Inspired Millennials – a local group of youth and adults seeking to build strong communities and strong leaders in Charles County. The founders of the group – Carl Barnett and his wife, Diedra Barnett – volunteer their time to mentor young adults about...
Read More »

Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision at the eastbound Route 198 (Sandy Spring Road) ramp to northbound I-95, Laurel, Maryland. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located off the road and overturned in the woods off the...
Read More »

NASA Contractor is Maryland’s Newest Millionaire

NASA Contractor is Maryland’s Newest Millionaire

One minute she was hungry, a Prince George’s County woman told Maryland Lottery officials, and the next minute she couldn’t imagine eating a bite. That was her reaction to discovering a $1 million scratch-off prize while waiting for her order at a restaurant. “I scratched my 100x The Cash ticket there at the table...
Read More »

WWII Veteran Who Lost His Home in Fire is Halfway to Reaching Goal to Rebuild

WWII Veteran Who Lost His Home in Fire is Halfway to Reaching Goal to Rebuild

David Triantos who is 88 and a veteran of WWII lost his wife of 50 years in September. His only asset was his home. On December 20, 2016, his entire home and car burnt to the ground, His family found out that he had somehow cancelled his home insurance, leaving him penniless and hopeless. He...
Read More »

Pax River Sailor Named Regional Junior Sailor of the Year 2016

Pax River Sailor Named Regional Junior Sailor of the Year 2016

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Timothy Godden, of Naval Air Station’s Air Operations Department, was named Naval District Washington’s Junior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Dec. 20. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commandant, Naval District Washington, spoke of the professionalism and dedication necessary...
Read More »

New Smoke Alarm Law Reminder

New Smoke Alarm Law Reminder

A new state law aimed at reducing home fire deaths went into effect on July 1, 2013.  It requires replacement of any battery-only operated smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old with a unit powered by a 10-year sealed-in battery having a “Hush” button feature – ultimately affecting more than 800,000 Maryland...
Read More »

Maryland State Highway Administration Issues Statement on Tragic Death of Worker in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Highway Administration Issues Statement on Tragic Death of Worker in Anne Arundel County

Following the tragic incident yesterday afternoon in which a driver struck and killed a flag person in an active work zone, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) State Highway Administration (SHA) expresses its condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Rodney Chase, employed by PDI Sheets, Inc. “We mourn the loss of a...
Read More »

Former Boston Celtic Chris Herren to Speak about Drug Addiction at St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Former Boston Celtic Chris Herren to Speak about Drug Addiction at St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Former Boston Celtic and NBA legend Chris Herren will be the featured speaker in local presentations on drug addiction during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, January 22-28, 2017. In addition to student assemblies at Leonardtown High School, Great Mills High School, and Chopticon High School on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, and Wednesday, January...
Read More »

Security Awareness for Taxpayers: The Tax Community Needs Your Help

Security Awareness for Taxpayers: The Tax Community Needs Your Help

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office and the federal Internal Revenue Service are doing everything they can to protect Marylanders from identity theft. But officials at both agencies urge Marylanders to take steps necessary to protect their personal and financial data. Cybercriminals continue to steal enormous amounts of personal data from outside the tax system and...
Read More »

Prince George’s County Temporarily Closes Cedarville Road Bridge for the Replacement of the Existing Bridge

Prince George’s County Temporarily Closes Cedarville Road Bridge for the Replacement of the Existing Bridge

The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) will temporarily close Cedarville Road Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 12 to allow for the replacement of the existing bridge over Mattawoman Creek. The current bridge has deteriorated, requiring replacement of the entire structure. There is a detour plan in place during construction of...
Read More »

Winter Turkey Hunting Season to Open January 19th

Winter Turkey Hunting Season to Open January 19th

Maryland’s winter turkey hunting season will be open Jan. 19-21 statewide, allowing hunters that didn’t bag a turkey in the fall another opportunity. The season was established in 2015 to provide hunters an opportunity to harvest turkeys outside the traditional spring season. “Our state’s turkey population is healthy and continues to grow in nontraditional...
Read More »

Dads Can Share a Special Pre-Valentines Dance with Their Daughters at Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Dads Can Share a Special Pre-Valentines Dance with Their Daughters at Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Dads … looking to share a unique experience with your daughter? Well, check out the annual Daddy Daughter Dance. For the fourth year, the Department of Recreation and Parks will host the pre-Valentine’s Day event on Saturday, February 4, from 6 – 8:30 p.m., at the Chancellors Run Loffler Center in Great Mills. The...
Read More »

Wednesday’s Pet is ROMEO

Wednesday’s Pet is ROMEO

Wednesday’s Pet for 1/11/17 ROMEO Featured Pet: Romeo Rescue Group: Pets with Disabilities Disability: Missing right eye Breed: Hound Sex: Male Size: Medium Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Romeo was a stray, that no one ever claimed. He is a 1-year-old incredibly sweet, fun dog. Romeo came into rescue...
Read More »

Safety Seat Checks Scheduled for January 19th in St. Mary’s County

Safety Seat Checks Scheduled for January 19th in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will host safety seat checks on Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 3 pm until 6 pm at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, located at 21685 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park, MD. Certified technicians will check your child’s car seat for proper installation and car seat use. To...
Read More »

Navy’s Jammer Team Recognized for Defense Department Acquisition Excellence

Navy’s Jammer Team Recognized for Defense Department Acquisition Excellence

The Next Generation Jammer Increment 1 (NGJ Inc 1) team’s “revolutionary approach in the evolution of Airborne Electronic Attack” earned it one of three Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (USD (AT&L)) David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Awards. During a Pentagon ceremony Jan. 6, Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and USD...
Read More »

More from More News