On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the man seen in the videos below came into the ABC Liquors and Lounge located on Three Notch Road in California, and stole a purse hanging on the back of a woman’s bar stool. In the first video the man can be seen entering the bar from outside, he enters the bar at 11:42:27. The man can be seen in the second video concealing the purse at 11:44:46 and taking it...
On January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:252 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings. No was injured, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email...
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, Devonte Twain Harrod. He was last seen in the Lexington Park area on January 8, 2017. Devonte Twain Harrod is described as Age: 17 Height: 5’11” Weight: 135 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.
On November 14, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the front door of a liquor store located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Once inside, the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, locked the front door and then pointed the shotgun at the store clerk. The suspect walked behind the customer counter and forced the store clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect stole money from the cash registers and then...
Wednesday’s Pet for 1-25-17 WHITEY Featured Pet: Whitey Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue Breed: American Bully Sex: Male Size: Medium Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $250.00 Whitey and two females were surrendered to a local shelter. While in rescue, we have learned Whitey walks great on a leash and is house trained. He always has a smile on his sweet face and has a wonderful personality. He is looking for a dependable, loving family. If...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives received information related to Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 18, of Lexington Park and his drug sales from a home in the 21000 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park. Search and seizure warrants were obtained and executed with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, K-9 deputies and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Items seized were “Oxycodone” pills, “Opana” pills, a quantity of marijuana and a digital scale. Savoy...
Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford today joined with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dennis Schrader, Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Executive Director Glenn Fueston, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Wes Adams, and Anne Arundel Medical Center President Victoria Bayless at the Anne Arundel Medical Center to announce the administration’s 2017 Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Initiative, a multi-pronged and sweeping administrative and legislative effort...
On January 12, 2017 the male victim, referred to as “Matt” was a victim of a robbery that occurred on German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick. Matt advised police in Calvert County that he was struck in the head with a pistol and punched and kicked by four black males. These same individuals stole drugs, an apple Iphone and approximately $260.00 in cash from Matt. Matt was able to give detailed descriptions of the suspects in this case as follows:...
On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of a disturbance. James Nicholas Trossbach, 21, of Leonardtown, ripped a fan off the wall and broke the knobs causing the fan to become non-operational. After the fan had been placed on the ground, a Correctional Officer attempted to move it backward, when Trossbach rushed forward and grabbed the Correctional Officer’s arm and...
On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Sixes Road in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was performed and Heroin and Suboxone were found. Reid H. Haines, 26 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Waldorf Saturday evening. The victim is 34-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Mejia of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. On January 21st, at about 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded area in the 16900 block of...
On Saturday, January 14, 2017 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Quillen Circle in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned that Keon Andre Mozon, 38, of Waldorf, attempted to stab the victim during a struggle. The victim grabbed the knife and cut his hand in the process. Mozon was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives conducted an investigation into a drug distribution location in Lexington Park. The location was operated by suspect James Richard Nelson Jr. aka “Face, 35, of Cheltenham. Suspect Nelson Jr. would arrive at a location in the 48000 block of Hillside Drive and sell cocaine and heroin from that location with the assistance of a second individual. Two search and seizure warrants were obtained for suspect Nelson’s residence, which was a short distance away,...
On January 13, 2017 Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Calvert Town Road and Calvert Town Drive, in Prince Frederick for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a male victim was located. He was found to be suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper chest. The victim was identified as a 20-year-old black male from Prince Frederick The victim was flown to the Baltimore shock trauma center by the Maryland State Police. Located...
On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report on of a motor vehicle accident on Piney Point Road at the intersection of Take It Easy Ranch Road, in Callaway. Crews arrived on scene to discover a white Hyundai SUV in a ditch. Witnesses told police that a a second white SUV was involved in the accident and the driver fled the scene traveling on Take It Easy Ranch Road. The female driver,...
