Tall Timbers Man Arrested for Destruction of Property and Drunk Driving

On Sunday, December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls from witnesses describing an older model Tahoe driving erratically in the area of Merchants Lane in Leonardtown. The callers stated the vehicle had struck curbs and was weaving in and out of lanes. First Class Deputy R. Steinbach observed the vehicle traveling South on Route 5 making several illegal traffic maneuvers. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, which revealed the driver identified...
Governor Larry Hogan Declares January 9 Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Larry Hogan today issued a statewide proclamation declaring Monday, January 9, 2017 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Maryland. National Law Enforcement Day is acknowledged annually on January 9, when states and organizations across the country show their support for our nation’s law enforcement officers. Government House will also be lit blue on the evening of January 9 in recognition and support of Maryland’s law enforcement officials. “Maryland’s law enforcement officers are some of the bravest and most...
Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Monday, January 9, 2017

Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. St. Mary’s County: St. Mary’s County Public Schools: St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017 with a Code 2 for employees. St. Mary’s County Government: All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will open on time. Liberal leave for employees. All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed for students. Code 2 for employees. All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools are...
Waldorf Man Sentenced to Two Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 20 Years

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Friday, January 6, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass, the Attempted Murder of Jerry Bass Jr., and the Unlawful Use of a Hand Gun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass. On October 26, 2012,...
Great Mills Man Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, Corporal D. Corcoran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kohl’s Department Store in Lexington Park, for a reported shoplifter in custody. A witness observed the suspect, Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills, remove a video game system from the shelf. Sullivan then attempted to conceal the merchandise under his shirt and exit the store without paying for the items. An incident search of Sullivan revealed additional concealed merchandise. Sullivan...
Lexington Park Man Arrested for Assault, Destruction of Property and Possession of Cocaine

On Monday, December 19, 201612-19-2016, Deputy First Class Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Millison Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance between a male and female. A witness alleged observing the suspect, Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park strike the victim before throwing the victim’s cell phone across the parking lot causing extensive damage. The victim displayed visible injuries consistent with the allegations. An incident search of Harrod revealed...
Snow Emergency Plan Activated for St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert Counties

The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert Counties effective January 7, 2017. Current weather conditions and/or forecasts indicate that normal vehicular travel is or will become extremely dangerous. Motorists are encouraged to stay off of the roadways. This will allow emergency services and State Highway Administration (SHA) personnel to quickly respond to incidents and clear the roadways to prepare them for normal vehicular travel. While the Snow Emergency Plan is...
Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Man

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Chase John Martinez, 18, of Waldorf. Martinez was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway in Waldorf. Martinez is 5’9”, 200 lbs., stocky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears, and sometimes wears glasses. He is under a doctor’s care and is in need of medication. He does not have access to a car. Anyone with information is asked...
Winter Storm Warning in Effect for St. Mary’s County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday. * precipitation type snow. * accumulation potential for 5 or more inches of snow (3 to 6 inches expected). * timing late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * impacts snow may result in significant travel impacts. * winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * temperatures in the mid-20s. A winter storm watch means there...
Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of a Loaded Handgun and Drugs

On Saturday, December 31, 2016, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Pfc. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. The driver refused to stop. Officers followed the car which eventually stopped about a mile away. Officers found a loaded gun in the driver’s waistband and marijuana inside the car. Antoine Gerard Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville, was charged with fleeing and eluding, handgun on person and handgun...
Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a School Bus in Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Bryantown Road involving a school bus and a passenger car. Preliminary information is that a call came in at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017, about a bus overturned. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There were five minor injuries. There were three occupants on the bus, including the driver, an attendant, and one student, and two occupants in the passenger car....
Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Destruction of Property

On Sunday, January 1, 2017 Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance call. The victim alleged the suspect, Queen Ella Champion, 34, of Lexington Park, broke into the victim’s residence by kicking the door causing damage. After forced entry, Champion began assaulting the victim prior to fleeing the scene. A short time later Champion was located in the area and placed...
Police in Calvert County Investigating a Man Taking Photos of a Child Changing in Aquatic Center Bathroom

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of an incident involving a minor at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick. The mother of a juvenile reported to officials that a man took photos of her child while he was changing in a bathroom stall. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway. A suspect has been developed and the investigation is ongoing. This appears to be...
Lusby Man Arrested at Roy Rogers in Solomons for Disorderly Conduct

On Thursday, December 29, 2016, at approximately 8:00am, Deputy W. Durner of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Roy Rogers on HG Trueman Road, in Solomons, for the report of a person sleeping outside of the restaurant. Upon his arrival he observed Austin Leaman, 21, of Lusby, asleep and leaning against the wall of the restaurant with trash and cigarettes lying all around him. Deputy Durner recognized Leaman from the previous day when Leaman was acting disorderly outside...
Sheriff’s Deputies in Charles County Investigating Home Invasion in La Plata

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Wooddy Road in La Plata for the report of a robbery. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked house and struck him in the head with a revolver. The suspect then stole cash from the victim and fled. The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’1”, 180 lbs., wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans, white...
Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/9/2017 to 1/13/2017

During the week of January 9 to January 13 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School Indian Head Highway at Smallwood Middle School Berry Road at Jenifer Elementary School Marshall Corner Road at James Craik Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday, all...
Maryland Casinos Generate Record-Breaking $133.5 Million in Revenue During December

Highlighted by the opening of MGM National Harbor, Maryland’s six casinos combined for a record-setting month in December 2016, generating $133,477,706 million in statewide gaming revenue. December surpassed the previous revenue record set in May 2016, when five casinos totaled $104,351,219 million. MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, which held its grand opening...
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted for St. Mary’s County

The Maryland State Police has lifted the Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County effective at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution while driving as they may quickly encounter different road conditions throughout St. Mary’s County.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools Will be Closed on Monday, January 9

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017 with a Code 2 for employees.
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted for Charles County

The Maryland State Police has lifted the Snow Emergency Plan for Charles County effective at 4:30 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution while driving as they may quickly encounter different road conditions throughout Charles County.
Charles County Government Operational Status for January 8, 2017

The following facilities and/or services for Recreation, Tourism, and Parks will be closed or canceled on Sunday, Jan. 8. Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High Indoor pools will be closed. All Community Centers and Port Tobacco Recreation Center will be closed. Scheduled basketball and indoor soccer games for Sunday have...
St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for January 8, 2017

Due to the winter storm, the following schedule changes are in effect: All Recreation and Parks programs and activities are cancelled and all facilities are closed. All youth basketball games scheduled in St. Mary’s County public schools for Saturday through Sunday have been cancelled. The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will resume operations at...
Pay Me! Scratch-off Delivers 1st Top Prize to Hughesville Grandma

The holidays came early for a 58-year-old grandmother from Hughesville. Rita Windsor was traveling with her son to see holiday lights when they made a lucky stop for hot chocolate. Wayne Windsor suggested they buy their hot beverage at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills. While there, they also decided to buy scratch-offs. Wayne purchased...
2nd Alarm Fire at Tucker Road Ice Rink Ruled Accidental

Just after 3:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, a popular community sports facility suffered significant damage from a fire that appears accidental. Prince George’s County Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the Tucker Road Ice Rink, 1770 Tucker Road, in Fort Washington and arrived to find a large 1-story complex with heavy smoke coming...
Maryland Hikers Trek Over 4,000 Miles on New Year’s Day

With mild temperatures and sunny skies throughout much of the state, the Maryland Park Service welcomed over 2,000 hikers for First Day Hikes 2017. Staff and volunteers hosted 33 guided hikes at 21 state parks on New Year’s Day. From beachside marshes to rocky cliffs, each park offered its own unique adventure and walk. A...
Governor Larry Hogan Announces 2017 Maryland Jobs Initiative

Governor Larry Hogan today unveiled the 2017 Maryland Jobs Initiative, a comprehensive legislative package that will provide incentives for the creation of thousands of jobs and $5 million in strategic investments in education and workforce training to put even more Marylanders back to work. As the centerpiece of this initiative, the governor announced the...
St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for January 7, 2017

Due to the winter storm impacting the county, the following schedule changes are in effect for Saturday, January 7: All St. Mary’s County Public School buildings and facilities are closed. All activities are cancelled for the entire weekend. Recreation and Parks programs are cancelled. An assessment regarding Sunday activities will be made later in...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Charles County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Charles County effective Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to minimize travel during these times as the snow will cause hazardous travel conditions. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility. The NWS issues a winter...
Prince George’s County Liquor Board Officials and Business Owners Charged in Federal Bribery Conspiracy

Prince George’s County Liquor Board officials, David Dae Sok Son, age 40, of Bowie, Maryland, and Anuj Sud, age 39, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Prince George’s County business owners, Young Jung Paig, age 62, of Beltsville, Maryland, and Shin Ja Lee, age 55, of Landover, Maryland, are charged by criminal complaints with a bribery...
Ringing in the New Year with Robotics

Thanks to The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) members, AVIAN, LLC and RPI Group, Inc., Margaret Brent Middle School’s (MBMS) robotics team has new robotics equipment … and just in time for this year’s VEX IQ challenge. Student participation in the robotics program exploded this year, jumping from two students last season to over 30 participants...
U.S. Marines Veteran Wins $30,000 Keno Tripler Prize in Charlotte Hall

While purchasing his daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets one day last month, a St. Mary’s County retiree decided to play a game of Keno at his local Lottery retailer, Lighthouse Liquors. That decision gave the veteran Marine a $30,000 Maryland Lottery surprise! He joins other lucky Keno players who won prizes during...
St. Charles Children’s Learning Center at CSM Earns Accreditation

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has conferred accreditation on the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center at the College of Southern Maryland, located at the La Plata Campus. Accreditation indicates that the center meets MSDE standards of excellence. “Being an accredited center is public recognition that we have voluntarily achieved standards above and...
