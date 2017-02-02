It is with great Sadness that Nolan Scully passed away at 11:54 p.m., last night. May he rest in peace, he will truly be missed. The NolanStrong Facebook page had the following post. With the most pain a mother could EVER feel, Sgt. Rolling Nolan passed away last night at 11:54pm in the arms of his Mommy and Daddy surrounded by people that have taken care of him like he was their own over the last year and half....
On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg...
A 19-year-old male student has been charged after determining he was responsible for setting a fire inside Dorchester Hall located on St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus in St. Mary’s City. On March 24, 2016 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a fire involving clothing inside the laundry room was discovered by staff and quickly extinguished. The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident and collected evidence. Two additional incidents occurred on March 25th with a small fire on...
A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. The suspect is identified as Marcus Hunt, 24, of Temple Hills. He is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Hunt was arrested at his residence without incident at 9:00 a.m. this morning. He is...
On Thursday, February 2, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Kenny Earl Morris, 55, formerly of Waldorf, of First Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter and Second Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter. Morris was previously tried and convicted for the stated charges, but the case was overturned due to a legal technicality. On January 31, 2014, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Court in Waldorf for a report of an assault. On the scene, officers found one adult...
Maryland State Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region arrested a suspect who was wanted for a shooting in St. Mary’s County. The suspect is identified as Kyle Shurtleff, 25, of Leonardtown. He is charged on an arrest warrant issued in St. Mary’s County with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with felony conviction. Shurtleff was arrested without incident today around 4:15 p.m. at a gas...
Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River held an emergency response exercise, Feb. 1, as part of the Navy’s Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 2017 (SC-CS17) exercise. SC-CS17 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Navy installations within the continental United States. The purpose of SC-CS17 is to ensure that the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times. Part of NAS Patuxent River’s exercise focused on cooperation between installation and local agencies when responding to an...
UPDATE 2/2/17 @ 1:15 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River evacuated Building 2185 temporarily Feb. 2 as a response to a suspicious package. Following a call of a suspicious package in Building 2185 at NAS Patuxent River at shortly before 11 a.m. the building was evacuated for the safety of personnel. The package was inspected by emergency responders and found to not be a threat. The scene was declared secured shortly before noon and personnel were allowed to return to their...
Maryland House and Senate Democrats are moving to stamp out prescription drug price gouging and force drug makers to reveal how their drugs are priced. joshua-auerbach-right-jeremy-greene Assistant Attorney General Joshua Auerbach, right, and Hopkins medical historian Jeremy Greene. On Tuesday, policy analysts, advocates and an assistant attorney general testified before the Senate Finance Committee that prescription drug prices will remain unaffordable without more competition in the generic drug market and better transparency in drug pricing, where prices have increased...
Maryland Natural Resources Police officers made four deer poaching cases and gained a conviction in recent enforcement action. Using social media, officers tracked down a convicted Carroll County deer poacher and charged him with eight new violations Friday. Tyler James Murphy, 21, of Union Bridge, posted pictures on Facebook of an antlerless deer he killed, but did not check in October. A subsequent review of state records indicated that Murphy checked in two antlerless deer Dec. 3, bought a...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA”Cowboy”, 54, of Leonardtown, as a distributor of crack cocaine. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies. As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear...
On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, in Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area. Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California and Martie...
Wednesday’s Pet for 2/1/17 is HARRY Featured Pet: HARRY Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Breed: Beagle/Dachshund Mix Sex: Male Size: Medium (18 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation Harry is an almost 1-year-old beagle-dachshund mix. He is well socialized and always happy. Harry is still young and in training, he will need loving patience as he continues to learn what is acceptable and what is not. He will do great with...
On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class S. Ditoto and Trooper Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision. A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, Suzanna Marie Fowler, 31, of Lexington Park, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest...
On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Trooper Rutkoski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Terry Lee Phillips, 50, of Mechanicsville, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company. One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival. Phillips was placed under arrest...
