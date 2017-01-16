WANTED: Can You Identify the St. Mary’s County Purse Thief in This Video?

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the man seen in the videos below came into the ABC Liquors and Lounge located on Three Notch Road in California, and stole a purse hanging on the back of a woman’s bar stool. In the first video the man can be seen entering the bar from outside, he enters the bar at 11:42:27. The man can be seen in the second video concealing the purse at 11:44:46 and taking it...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:252 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings. No was injured, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email...
St. Mary’s County – Critical Missing Person

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, Devonte Twain Harrod. He was last seen in the Lexington Park area on January 8, 2017. Devonte Twain Harrod is described as Age: 17 Height: 5’11” Weight: 135 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.
Waldorf Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Liquor Store

On November 14, 2016, at approximately 9:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the front door of a liquor store located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Once inside, the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, locked the front door and then pointed the shotgun at the store clerk. The suspect walked behind the customer counter and forced the store clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect stole money from the cash registers and then...
Wednesday’s Pet is WHITEY

Wednesday’s Pet for 1-25-17 WHITEY Featured Pet: Whitey Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue Breed: American Bully Sex: Male Size: Medium Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $250.00 Whitey and two females were surrendered to a local shelter. While in rescue, we have learned Whitey walks great on a leash and is house trained. He always has a smile on his sweet face and has a wonderful personality. He is looking for a dependable, loving family. If...
Savoy Arrested and Released Again in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives received information related to Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 18, of Lexington Park and his drug sales from a home in the 21000 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park. Search and seizure warrants were obtained and executed with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, K-9 deputies and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Items seized were “Oxycodone” pills, “Opana” pills, a quantity of marijuana and a digital scale. Savoy...
Governor Hogan Announces Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Initiative

Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford today joined with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dennis Schrader, Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Executive Director Glenn Fueston, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Wes Adams, and Anne Arundel Medical Center President Victoria Bayless at the Anne Arundel Medical Center to announce the administration’s 2017 Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Initiative, a multi-pronged and sweeping administrative and legislative effort...
UPDATE: Details Released in Prince Frederick Armed Robbery and More

On January 12, 2017 the male victim, referred to as “Matt” was a victim of a robbery that occurred on German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick. Matt advised police in Calvert County that he was struck in the head with a pistol and punched and kicked by four black males. These same individuals stole drugs, an apple Iphone and approximately $260.00 in cash from Matt. Matt was able to give detailed descriptions of the suspects in this case as follows:...
Leonardtown Man Charged with Assault and Destruction of Property

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of a disturbance. James Nicholas Trossbach, 21, of Leonardtown, ripped a fan off the wall and broke the knobs causing the fan to become non-operational. After the fan had been placed on the ground, a Correctional Officer attempted to move it backward, when Trossbach rushed forward and grabbed the Correctional Officer’s arm and...
Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Sixes Road in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was performed and Heroin and Suboxone were found. Reid H. Haines, 26 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
Detectives Investigate Homicide in Waldorf

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Waldorf Saturday evening. The victim is 34-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Mejia of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. On January 21st, at about 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded area in the 16900 block of...
Waldorf Man Arrested After Cutting Victim with Knife During Struggle

On Saturday, January 14, 2017 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Quillen Circle in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned that Keon Andre Mozon, 38, of Waldorf, attempted to stab the victim during a struggle. The victim grabbed the knife and cut his hand in the process. Mozon was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
Cheltenham Man Arrested in St. Mary’s County on Drug Charges

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives conducted an investigation into a drug distribution location in Lexington Park. The location was operated by suspect James Richard Nelson Jr. aka “Face, 35, of Cheltenham. Suspect Nelson Jr. would arrive at a location in the 48000 block of Hillside Drive and sell cocaine and heroin from that location with the assistance of a second individual. Two search and seizure warrants were obtained for suspect Nelson’s residence, which was a short distance away,...
UPDATE: Lusby Teen Shot Dealer Over Three Grams of Marijuana

On January 13, 2017 Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Calvert Town Road and Calvert Town Drive, in Prince Frederick for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a male victim was located. He was found to be suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper chest. The victim was identified as a 20-year-old black male from Prince Frederick The victim was flown to the Baltimore shock trauma center by the Maryland State Police. Located...
Hit and Run in Callaway Sends Woman to Hospital and Man to Jail

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report on of a motor vehicle accident on Piney Point Road at the intersection of Take It Easy Ranch Road, in Callaway. Crews arrived on scene to discover a white Hyundai SUV in a ditch. Witnesses told police that a a second white SUV was involved in the accident and the driver fled the scene traveling on Take It Easy Ranch Road. The female driver,...
Vehicle Crashes into Building in Waldorf

On January 24, 2017 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Billingsley Road at St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a convenience store. An investigation revealed that a 66-year-old male from Bryans Road was attempting to...
Calvert County Commissioners to Name Animal Shelter After Former Commissioner Linda Kelley

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announced today it will dedicate a new Prince Frederick animal shelter in honor of former Calvert County Commissioner Linda Kelley. The Owings resident is widely known as a vocal and committed advocate of animal rights and their safe and humane treatment. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter...
Sheriff’s Deputy Presented with the American Legion Law Officer of the Year Award

On January 10, 2017, Deputy First Class Jeffrey Denton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was presented with the American Legion Law Officer of the Year award for 2016. The award was presented to him at Post 85 in Huntingtown. Calvert County Commander Jay Bolles, from post 274, presented Dfc. Denton with a plaque...
Hoyer Remarks on Executive Order Targeting Federal Employees

“Yesterday, President Trump issued an Executive Order. He imposed a hiring freeze on the federal workforce. It was not only a freeze, but an attack on those serving our country and a misguided action that will achieve the opposite of what is intended. “For those who are listening in the chamber, Mr. Speaker, let...
CSM Announces Tri-County Job and Career Fair

Looking for a job? Plan to attend the 2017 Tri-County Job and Career Fair on March 28 at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus. “The college holds the annual fair as both a service to our students and the community as a whole,” said Lisa Warren, Senior Associate Director of Career Services...
Advanced Arresting Gear Remains Navy’s Choice for Next-Gen Recovery System

On the heels of continued progress of the Advanced Arresting Gear’s test program, to include completion of the 350th trap of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in December, senior Navy officials announced the decision to continue with AAG as its choice of recovery system aboard the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). The determination...
Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces February Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following February monthly promotions and reminders: National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month (Wednesday, Feb. 1- Tuesday, Feb. 28) February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. When your pet is spayed or neutered, it will improve your pet’s health, reduce unruly behavior, and help you save on the cost of...
Retired Nurse Still Numb Over $50,000 Scratch-off Win

After years of playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs and other games, a retired nurse from Glen Burnie found an instant ticket that delivered a real treat – a $50,000 top prize! “It’s a miracle,” said the happy grandmother of five. “You don’t know how to feel. I still feel kind of numb, kind of otherworldly....
Speed Camera Locations for Charles County 1/23/2017 to 1/27/2017

During the week of January 23 to January 27 2017, automated speed enforcement cameras will be activated in the following school zones: Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School Cameras are activated Monday through Friday,...
Nammo to Bring More Than 130 New Manufacturing Jobs to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head

The Nammo Group, based in Norway, will bring more than 130 new manufacturing jobs to Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head in Southern Maryland over the next five years. As part of an agreement signed today, Nammo Energetics Indian Head, a Maryland corporation, will partner with the installation’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division...
Envelope Factory Supervisor Stuffs Pockets With Cash

When William Bailey walked into the package goods section of the Sunset Restaurant in Glen Burnie this week to check his Powerball tickets, he was hoping he could cash them for enough money to buy a few more tickets. Instead, he got the surprise of a lifetime: One of the 58-year-old’s tickets was worth...
Late Night Crash in Lexington Park Sends Three to Area Hospitals

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a serious accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mattapany Road, in Lexington Park. Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, with both vehicles off the roadway. The male driver of...
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Integrity in Government Initiative

Standing on the steps of the historic Maryland State House, Governor Larry Hogan unveiled a series of sweeping ethics reform proposals to target conflicts of interest and corruption among state officials, increase transparency and public access to state government, and reform the county liquor board nominating process following a string of fraud and bribery...
Vicious Dog Attack Reported in Indian Head

On Monday, January 16, 2017, at approximately 1:35 p.m. officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Raymond Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a man being attacked by a dog. When officers arrived, they observed a pit bull dog viciously attacking a man. Both officers attempted...
Maryland Casinos Generate Record-Breaking $133.5 Million in Revenue During December 2016

Highlighted by the opening of MGM National Harbor, Maryland’s six casinos combined for a record-setting month in December 2016, generating $133,477,706 million in statewide gaming revenue. December surpassed the previous revenue record set in May 2016, when five casinos totaled $104,351,219 million. MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, which held its grand opening...
Hoyer Attends Signing Ceremony at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined Ambassador Kåre R. Aas of Norway at a signing ceremony marking the new public-private-partnership between NAMMO and the United States Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Division at Indian Head. Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery: “Good morning. I’m honored to be here at...
Sheriff’s Deputies from Charles County Sworn in as Deputy U.S. Marshals

It’s Friday, January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, and 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers will be on the front lines as well as patrolling waterways to help provide security and protection during the Inauguration. On Thursday, January 19, 2017, 25 Charles County Sheriff’s officers, along with law enforcement officers from other agencies, were sworn in...
