It is with great Sadness that Nolan Scully passed away at 11:54 p.m., last night. May he rest in peace, he will truly be missed. The NolanStrong Facebook page had the following post. With the most pain a mother could EVER feel, Sgt. Rolling Nolan passed away last night at 11:54pm in the arms of his Mommy and Daddy surrounded by people that have taken care of him like he was their own over the last year and half....

