On Sunday, December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls from witnesses describing an older model Tahoe driving erratically in the area of Merchants Lane in Leonardtown. The callers stated the vehicle had struck curbs and was weaving in and out of lanes. First Class Deputy R. Steinbach observed the vehicle traveling South on Route 5 making several illegal traffic maneuvers. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, which revealed the driver identified...
Governor Larry Hogan today issued a statewide proclamation declaring Monday, January 9, 2017 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Maryland. National Law Enforcement Day is acknowledged annually on January 9, when states and organizations across the country show their support for our nation’s law enforcement officers. Government House will also be lit blue on the evening of January 9 in recognition and support of Maryland’s law enforcement officials. “Maryland’s law enforcement officers are some of the bravest and most...
Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. St. Mary’s County: St. Mary’s County Public Schools: St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017 with a Code 2 for employees. St. Mary’s County Government: All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will open on time. Liberal leave for employees. All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed for students. Code 2 for employees. All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools are...
Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Friday, January 6, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass, the Attempted Murder of Jerry Bass Jr., and the Unlawful Use of a Hand Gun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass. On October 26, 2012,...
On Saturday, December 24, 2016, Corporal D. Corcoran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kohl’s Department Store in Lexington Park, for a reported shoplifter in custody. A witness observed the suspect, Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills, remove a video game system from the shelf. Sullivan then attempted to conceal the merchandise under his shirt and exit the store without paying for the items. An incident search of Sullivan revealed additional concealed merchandise. Sullivan...
On Monday, December 19, 201612-19-2016, Deputy First Class Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Millison Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance between a male and female. A witness alleged observing the suspect, Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park strike the victim before throwing the victim’s cell phone across the parking lot causing extensive damage. The victim displayed visible injuries consistent with the allegations. An incident search of Harrod revealed...
The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert Counties effective January 7, 2017. Current weather conditions and/or forecasts indicate that normal vehicular travel is or will become extremely dangerous. Motorists are encouraged to stay off of the roadways. This will allow emergency services and State Highway Administration (SHA) personnel to quickly respond to incidents and clear the roadways to prepare them for normal vehicular travel. While the Snow Emergency Plan is...
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Chase John Martinez, 18, of Waldorf. Martinez was last seen on Monday, January 2 at the Hampton Inn on Crain Highway in Waldorf. Martinez is 5’9”, 200 lbs., stocky build, green eyes, tattoos on both arms, pierced ears, and sometimes wears glasses. He is under a doctor’s care and is in need of medication. He does not have access to a car. Anyone with information is asked...
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday. * precipitation type snow. * accumulation potential for 5 or more inches of snow (3 to 6 inches expected). * timing late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * impacts snow may result in significant travel impacts. * winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * temperatures in the mid-20s. A winter storm watch means there...
On Saturday, December 31, 2016, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Pfc. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. The driver refused to stop. Officers followed the car which eventually stopped about a mile away. Officers found a loaded gun in the driver’s waistband and marijuana inside the car. Antoine Gerard Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville, was charged with fleeing and eluding, handgun on person and handgun...
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating an accident on Bryantown Road involving a school bus and a passenger car. Preliminary information is that a call came in at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017, about a bus overturned. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There were five minor injuries. There were three occupants on the bus, including the driver, an attendant, and one student, and two occupants in the passenger car....
On Sunday, January 1, 2017 Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance call. The victim alleged the suspect, Queen Ella Champion, 34, of Lexington Park, broke into the victim’s residence by kicking the door causing damage. After forced entry, Champion began assaulting the victim prior to fleeing the scene. A short time later Champion was located in the area and placed...
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of an incident involving a minor at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick. The mother of a juvenile reported to officials that a man took photos of her child while he was changing in a bathroom stall. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway. A suspect has been developed and the investigation is ongoing. This appears to be...
On Thursday, December 29, 2016, at approximately 8:00am, Deputy W. Durner of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Roy Rogers on HG Trueman Road, in Solomons, for the report of a person sleeping outside of the restaurant. Upon his arrival he observed Austin Leaman, 21, of Lusby, asleep and leaning against the wall of the restaurant with trash and cigarettes lying all around him. Deputy Durner recognized Leaman from the previous day when Leaman was acting disorderly outside...
On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Wooddy Road in La Plata for the report of a robbery. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked house and struck him in the head with a revolver. The suspect then stole cash from the victim and fled. The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’1”, 180 lbs., wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans, white...
