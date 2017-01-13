The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding DUI Warrants. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008 St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS...
On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported disturbance. Inmate Antonio George Queen, 23, of Park Hall, put salt and pepper packets down the back of Derrick Justin Connolly, 30, of St. Inigoes, while he was seated at a table. Queen then ran and locked himself in Connolly’s cell causing Connolly to grab Queen around the neck to forcefully remove him...
On Friday January 13, 2017,, at about 7:30 p.m. police responded to Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick for a report of an assault involving a gun. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located an adult male victim with gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, described as a thin black male, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and is alert and conscious. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the...
On January 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sex offense involving a 13-year-old juvenile female. Based on the information received, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) assumed the investigation with assistance from the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services (CPS). The investigation revealed, over a period of time, Steven Michael Myers, 32, of Lexington Park, and the juvenile exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages. During the course of the conversation, Myers...
UPDATE 1/13/2017: The missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey, was located unharmed in Charles County with the help of tips from the community. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their assistance. 1/12/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey. She was last seen in the Bushwood area on December 19, 2016. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allissa Lacey is asked to contact the...
On Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:01 am, Trooper M. Johnson and Cpl. M. Grimes from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Hemlock Way in Great Mills for a warrant service. They arrived on scene and observed a dark SUV occupied with two subjects in the driveway. The troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The...
On Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm, Trooper J. Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 246 at Westbury Blvd. for a traffic infraction. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with the driver, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 26, of Lexington Park and detected the odor of marijuana. Shields handed him suspected marijuana and a baggie containing additional suspected marijuana. Tpr. Mulhearn then advised Shields to step out of the vehicle....
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen robbery that occurred outside of a drug store located at the corner of Leonardtown Road and St. Charles Parkway. On January 11, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking near the side of the store when he was approached by a male who asked for money. The victim agreed...
Deputy State Fire Marshals served a Criminal Summons to Amanda Rishee Robinson, 39, of Waldorf at her place of employment today after determining she was responsible for the attempted arson in December of last year at 28370 Woodburn Hill Road in Apartment #6 in Mechanicsville. On December 29, 2016, at 7:41 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment for a reported burglary and theft complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a strong odor of gasoline inside...
With daily fantasy sports games drawing in hundreds of thousands of Marylanders, regulations took effect Monday, January 2, to help ensure the games are fair and that winners pay appropriate Maryland taxes. “Daily online fantasy sports games have a significant presence in Maryland,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “It is entirely appropriate that we enforce basic rules to ensure the games are fair, anti-competitive abuses are declared out of bounds, and appropriate taxes are paid.” The new Maryland regulations:...
Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cookery and offer delicious and budget-friendly deals during the fifth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 17-26. Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare is fresh seafood, Italian cuisine or anything in between, Restaurant Week has something to satisfy every palate. “Restaurant Week has become an annual favorite event...
On Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an 8-year-old boy was in his driveway in the 6400 block of Pangolin Court, Waldorf, when he stopped in front of his mother’s parked car and knelt down to tie his shoe. His mother, who was unaware her son was in front of the car, entered her vehicle and put the car in motion, striking the child. The child sustained severe injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening....
A St. Mary’s County was charged Friday with multiple violations of regulations after he was seen harvesting oysters inside a sanctuary. Officers on surveillance saw Steven Gary Adams, 68, of Drayden, hand tonging more than a mile inside the St. Mary’s River Oyster Sanctuary at 4:15 a.m. When Adams returned to shore a short time later, officers stopped him. They found seven untagged plastic containers with unmeasured oysters behind a tree. The federal Food and Drug Administration requires tagging...
On Jan. 6, 2017, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Charles County Sheriff’s officers observed a car that had just been reported stolen from La Plata, traveling at a high rate of speed on St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf. Officers were able to successfully stop the car. The driver, Matthew Kyle Bacon, 18, of Waldorf, was turned over to La Plata police officers. The car had been left warming in front of the owner’s home prior to it being stolen.
Antoine Gerald Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville was identified as a distributor of cocaine. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Herbert’s Mechanicsville home. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), K-9, and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies assisted in executing that search warrant. As EST membered entered the hallway, they encountered suspect Herbert. Suspect Herbert failed to follow commands and was believed to be destroying evidence by flushing cocaine down...
