Wednesday’s Pet for 2/1/17 is HARRY Featured Pet: HARRY Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Breed: Beagle/Dachshund Mix Sex: Male Size: Medium (18 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation Harry is an almost 1-year-old beagle-dachshund mix. He is well socialized and always happy. Harry is still young and in training, he will need loving patience as he continues to learn what is acceptable and what is not. He will do great with...

