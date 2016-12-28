On Friday, December 30, 2016, at approximately 2:53 a.m., Firefighters responded to 41436 Challedon Way, Leonardtown, for the report of a house fire. Units arrived on scene and discovered a two story wood framed single family dwelling fully involved It took over 40 minutes for the 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control. The estimated damage to the structure and contents is estimated at over $375,000. The fire is classified as an accident, and caused by discarded smoking materials...
St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives began an investigation into the possibility heroin was being sold from a residence on Pump house Lane in Leonardtown. As the investigation continued, it was confirmed that Javar Charles-Marquis Nolan, 30, was selling heroin from the home. Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant, which was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies. Recovered from the home were 67 individual baggies of heroin (street value $4,500),...
Vice/Narcotics detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 48, of Lexington Park, as a distributor of prescription medication. Undercover purchases of “Alprozolam” (Xanax) were made by detectives. Laungayan was indicted and subsequently arrested, after which she was held on a no bond status.
In October 2016, the Department of Social Services received a report of a sexual child abuse. The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit was made aware of the allegation and worked with the Department of Social Services in regards to the sexual abuse complaint. The juvenile victim reported they were sexually abused on two occasions approximately four to eight years ago. The victim identified the suspect as Eris Murray, 55 of the 1700 block of Wolcott Way, in Hanover. The victim...
A Prince George’s County man being investigated for trespassing was charged Thursday with 21 counts of poaching. Victor Joston Ross Davis, 28, of Bowie, received citations after he told officers that he killed but did not document or report three deer: two button bucks and a seven-point buck. Officers were called to private property owned by the Fairwood Community Association after residents saw a man dressed in camouflage and carrying a bow walking near a wooded area. When confronted,...
UPDATE 12/28/2016: Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, have successfully located and apprehended Eric White (40). White was linked to an arson fire located at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf which occurred on December 15th. Information received after the fire determined White had fled to North Carolina. On December 27, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., White was taken into custody at his parent’s residence in Hickory, North Carolina,...
On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were working impaired driver patrols on Crain Highway in Waldorf when an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4100 block for an equipment violation. The driver and two passengers fled on foot and were apprehended by officers. An unloaded revolver, on which the serial number had been filed off, was located a short distance from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed ammunition inside the vehicle. Markquis Williams, 20 of...
On Saturday, December 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 pm., Deputy J. Livingston of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Bowie Shop Road/MD Rt. 4, in Huntingtown. Prior to his arrival Deputy N. Barger advised him that witnesses to the accident observed the suspect vehicle (Ford truck with VA tags) turn down Bowie Shop Road. Deputy Livingston activated his emergency lights when he observed a truck matching the description and...
On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 1:10 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Berry Road at Middletown Road in Waldorf. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated, travelling eastbound on Berry Road. At the intersection of Berry Road at Crain Highway, the driver ran the red light, hit a bump in the road, and struck and disabled another vehicle in travel. The driver...
On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an officer of from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags in the area of Crain Highway at St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Crain Highway. The driver lost control in the area of Crain Highway at VFW Road, and the car left the roadway, striking a building at a car dealership. The...
On Sunday, December 25, 2016, firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were alerted to report of a commercial building fire at 2423 Crain Highway, in Waldorf. Crews arrived on scene to discover a single story commercial building on fire, with heavy fire showing thru the roof. It took over 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported. Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate. The...
UPDATE 12/27/2016 @11:00 a.m.: On December 24, 2016, at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Maryland Route 228 in the area of Bunker Hill Road, in Waldorf. A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Apryle Shareeta Buck, 33, of Clinton, was traveling eastbound on MD Route 228 east of Bunker Hill Road in...
St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives have been investigating a drug network which spans across numerous jurisdictions and States from Virginia to New York over the course of the last two years. The drug ring sends individuals into communities with fraudulent “Promethazine-Codeine” prescriptions to be filled and then either pays them or provides drugs to them for each completed transaction. Suspect Kevin Lewis, 24 of Washington, D.C., was with a group of individuals on January 23, 2015, who passed a...
During the early morning hours of December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting a motor vehicle collision in the area of Eighteen Wheel Dr. in Ridge, further stating the operator was inside the vehicle “passed out.” Cpl. Jean Vezzosi responded and made contact with the operator, who provided a false name. The deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Once he requested the operator to exit the vehicle, the...
During the recent increased holiday patrols performed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Vice/Narcotics detectives and deputies from the COPS Unit combined their efforts in a covert crime prevention operation. The operation took place in a shopping center and detectives observed Joseph Henry Payne, 38 of Lexington Park, meet with another individual, suspect Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48 of Great Mills. Detectives observed a drug transaction between the two and both suspects were detained. Cocaine, more than $2,200...
