Nolan Loses His Courageous Fight Against Cancer

It is with great Sadness that Nolan Scully passed away at 11:54 p.m., last night. May he rest in peace, he will truly be missed. The NolanStrong Facebook page had the following post. With the most pain a mother could EVER feel, Sgt. Rolling Nolan passed away last night at 11:54pm in the arms of his Mommy and Daddy surrounded by people that have taken care of him like he was their own over the last year and half....
Police in Waldorf Investigating Murder of Lexington Park Woman

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg...
Carroll County Man Charged with Arson at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

A 19-year-old male student has been charged after determining he was responsible for setting a fire inside Dorchester Hall located on St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus in St. Mary’s City. On March 24, 2016 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a fire involving clothing inside the laundry room was discovered by staff and quickly extinguished. The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident and collected evidence. Two additional incidents occurred on March 25th with a small fire on...
Prince George’s County Man Arrested For Child Pornography

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. The suspect is identified as Marcus Hunt, 24, of Temple Hills. He is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Hunt was arrested at his residence without incident at 9:00 a.m. this morning. He is...
Waldorf Man Convicted of Assault and Sentenced to 9 years

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, a Charles County jury convicted Kenny Earl Morris, 55, formerly of Waldorf, of First Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter and Second Degree Assault of Tyrone Jeter. Morris was previously tried and convicted for the stated charges, but the case was overturned due to a legal technicality. On January 31, 2014, officers responded to the 1500 block of Bryan Court in Waldorf for a report of an assault. On the scene, officers found one adult...
State Police Arrest Suspect in St. Mary’s County Shooting

Maryland State Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region arrested a suspect who was wanted for a shooting in St. Mary’s County. The suspect is identified as Kyle Shurtleff, 25, of Leonardtown. He is charged on an arrest warrant issued in St. Mary’s County with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with felony conviction. Shurtleff was arrested without incident today around 4:15 p.m. at a gas...
NAS Patuxent River Holds Emergency Response Exercise

Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River held an emergency response exercise, Feb. 1, as part of the Navy’s Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 2017 (SC-CS17) exercise. SC-CS17 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted by Navy installations within the continental United States. The purpose of SC-CS17 is to ensure that the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times. Part of NAS Patuxent River’s exercise focused on cooperation between installation and local agencies when responding to an...
Naval Air Station sounds All Clear Following Suspicious Package Response

UPDATE 2/2/17 @ 1:15 p.m.: NAS Patuxent River evacuated Building 2185 temporarily Feb. 2 as a response to a suspicious package. Following a call of a suspicious package in Building 2185 at NAS Patuxent River at shortly before 11 a.m. the building was evacuated for the safety of personnel. The package was inspected by emergency responders and found to not be a threat. The scene was declared secured shortly before noon and personnel were allowed to return to their...
Lawmakers Target Escalating Drug Prices

Maryland House and Senate Democrats are moving to stamp out prescription drug price gouging and force drug makers to reveal how their drugs are priced. joshua-auerbach-right-jeremy-greene Assistant Attorney General Joshua Auerbach, right, and Hopkins medical historian Jeremy Greene. On Tuesday, policy analysts, advocates and an assistant attorney general testified before the Senate Finance Committee that prescription drug prices will remain unaffordable without more competition in the generic drug market and better transparency in drug pricing, where prices have increased...
Officers Use Social Media to Track Down Suspected Deer Poachers

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers made four deer poaching cases and gained a conviction in recent enforcement action. Using social media, officers tracked down a convicted Carroll County deer poacher and charged him with eight new violations Friday. Tyler James Murphy, 21, of Union Bridge, posted pictures on Facebook of an antlerless deer he killed, but did not check in October. A subsequent review of state records indicated that Murphy checked in two antlerless deer Dec. 3, bought a...
Leonardtown Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Joseph Tyrone Holton AKA”Cowboy”, 54, of Leonardtown, as a distributor of crack cocaine. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies. As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear...
Two Arrested for Thefts from Motor Vehicles in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 a.m., Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, in Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles.  Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area. Saeed Akhil Handon, 21, of California and Martie...
Wednesday’s Pet is HARRY

Wednesday’s Pet for 2/1/17 is HARRY Featured Pet: HARRY Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Breed: Beagle/Dachshund Mix Sex: Male Size: Medium (18 lbs) Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation Harry is an almost 1-year-old beagle-dachshund mix. He is well socialized and always happy. Harry is still young and in training, he will need loving patience as he continues to learn what is acceptable and what is not. He will do great with...
Wanted Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Trooper First Class S. Ditoto and Trooper Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision. A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, Suzanna Marie Fowler, 31, of Lexington Park, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. A search incident to arrest...
Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assualt

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Trooper Rutkoski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, in Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that Terry Lee Phillips, 50, of Mechanicsville, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company.  One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival. Phillips was placed under arrest...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Saturation Patrols

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wishes the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons luck in Super Bowl LI. For those attending Super Bowl parties or watching the Super Bowl at a local restaurant on February 5, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly. The Sheriff’s...
Dine Out During Calvert County’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week

Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cookery and offer delicious and budget-friendly deals during the fifth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 17-26. Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare...
Former commissioner Kelley dies at 74

Linda passed peacefully to her reward surrounded by family at home. Linda was a Wife, Mom, Grandmom and Gigi, a friend, a mentor and a leader among her peers. Linda Lee Kelley, 74, of Owings, MD passed away February 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born October 9, 1942 in Washington DC to...
Somers teacher selected for Space Foundation liaison program

Milton M. Somers Middle School teacher David Wood developed a love for space, science and math at a young age. “I was always into space and math as a kid. I liked to use math and science to figure out connections and how things worked,” he said. Fast forward to 2017 and Wood is...
Governor Larry Hogan Delivers 2017 State of the State Address

On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Governor Larry Hogan emphasized bipartisan achievement and outlined his plans to reform redistricting, foster economic growth and fight Maryland’s heroin and opioid crisis in his third State of the State address Wednesday… Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, members of the General Assembly, distinguished guests, and my fellow Marylanders: It is...
St. Mary’s County Man Wins Second Big Lottery Prize in Six Months

A lucky 21-year-old Southern Maryland resident just claimed his second large Lottery prize in six months. He discovered his $100,000 top-prize winning Super Crossword scratch-off last week at Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park. The California, Md. man purchased some crossword-style scratch-offs and took them home to play. Once home, he scratched off...
$50,000 Powerball Win Keeps Auto Technician’s Engine Humming

A routine trip to pick up the weekly groceries turned exciting when a Berwyn Heights resident checked his Powerball ticket. He discovered that little piece of paper in his wallet was worth a wad! The lucky man matched five of six numbers in the Jan. 25 drawing to win the game’s $50,000 prize. The...
Know Your Role on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event. On Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, 2017, there will be lots of game day socializing that may include drinking. That’s why NHTSA is urging football fans to choose sides now: drinking OR driving. NHTSA’s Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign encourages people to...
Deputies in Calvert County will be Conducting Saturation Patrols Throughout Super Bowl Weekend

Sheriff Mike Evans would like the public to know the Calvert County Sheriff's Office is committed to the safety of our citizens. In 2015, 10,265 people nationwide lost their lives to drunk driving crashes. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office strives to have zero traffic related deaths. Deputies will be conducting extra saturation patrols throughout...
Deputies Respond to 3-Year-Old hit by Vehicle in Driveway

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at approximately 4:30p.m. , units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence on Mallory Square, in Port Republic, for a report of a young child struck by a vehicle in the driveway. It was learned that...
Winter Birds- What the birds want you to know

The life of a bird in the winter is more stressful than many people think – days are often windy and cold; nights are long and even colder. The berry-laden vegetation of summer and fall has withered or been consumed, and most insects have died or become dormant. Finding food can be especially challenging...
Fire Deaths Summon Fire Prevention Awareness

The State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci wants to remind all Marylanders of the importance and value of fire prevention. Nine fire deaths have been recorded during the first 30 days of the New Year. Six of these deaths involved victims under the age of 18. Two victims were over the age of 50...
Firefighters Awarded by Knights of Columbus in Bowie for Life-Saving Actions

The Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department is pleased to announce that Retired Deputy Fire Chief Tyrone Wells and Assistant Fire Chief Darren O. Ware were recognized as The Knights of Columbus “Career Fire Fighter of the Year.” The award presentation was made on Saturday, January 28th, at the Knights of Columbus...
Spring Trout Stocking Begins in Maryland Lakes and Streams

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has begun stocking about 338,000 brown, golden and rainbow trout throughout the state ahead of the 2017 fishing season. “The trout stocking program raises several hundred thousand trout at our hatcheries, which are stocked for anglers of all ages and skill levels,” said Maryland Fishing and Boating Services Director David...
Governor Larry Hogan Announces State Retirement Choice Act for the 21st Century Workforce

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the State Retirement Choice Act for the 21st Century Workforce, legislation that will restructure and protect Maryland’s current underperforming employee pension system. The proposed legislation will allow the state to begin paying down the unfunded liability in the current pension system while creating a sustainable retirement system that will...
Former Aide at a PG County School Pleads Guilty to 15 Counts of Production of Child Pornography

Deonte Carraway, age 22, of Glenarden, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, involving 12 minor victims ranging in age from nine to 13 years old. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special...
Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., on January 29, 2017, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a fatal collision at southbound I-95 at Route 212 (Powder Mill Road) in Beltsville, Maryland. There were two vehicles involved in this collision and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver...
